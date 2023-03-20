Candice Lee “Candy” Davison
November 8, 1946 – March 6, 2023
Wenatchee, WA
Candice Lee “Candy” Davison was born on November 8, 1946, in Vancouver, WA, the first of four daughters born to Arthur and Margery Davison. She passed away on March 6, 2023, at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee, after a brief illness. Candy was 76 years old.
A child born in the 1940's with developmental disabilities often was relegated to a life of isolation, or placed in an institution. Our wonderful mother, Margery, made sure that Candy lived the best life possible. Because of our mom, Candy attended Special Education classes in Vancouver, WA, until age 18. Our mom was also active in what was then called the Washington Association for Retarded Children (WARC), opening doors for Candy to have a full and active social life with many friends. In 1967, the family moved to Wenatchee. Our mom again, made sure Candy had opportunities to live an engaged and active life. She worked in the local Sheltered Workshop and participated in activities through the programs run by Mission Vista. Our parents divorced in 1973, and in 1976, Candy became a resident at the Mission Vista Group Home in East Wenatchee, WA. Contrary to her sister's fears, Candy not only survived, but thrived in the group home environment.
Eventually, Candy was able to move to an apartment shared with another group home resident, in an assisted living program run by Mission Vista. In 1996, she married her boyfriend of many years, John Sharp. They later divorced and he passed some years ago. In the early 1990's, Candy's health took a major turn for the worse as she developed adult-onset Type 1 diabetes. She amazed us all by coping with it for over 30 years, faithfully checking and recording her blood sugar levels and administering her own (pre-measured) injections; as many as five a day.
Candy loved working. She had many work experiences in the community over the years. Her favorite was working at the café at Pangborn Field where she would prep food and clear tables. She participated in the Special Olympics for many years and had a wall full of medals for her efforts, hanging near her famous spoon collection. She was a better bowler than all of her sisters, and enjoyed crafting with latch-hook rug kits, gifting many rugs over the years to friends and family. She loved eating in restaurants with friends. A meal of chicken strips with onion rings and a diet soda at Bob's Burgers & Brew was one of her favorites. Quiet times at home meant watching episodes of The Walton's and Seventh Heaven on DVD. She knew most of the scripts by heart.
But as she aged, her health declined and a change from Mission Vista to Ambitions for her living assistance became necessary. The passing of our parents in 2013/14 had a big impact on Candy, and the isolation of Covid also took it's toll on her health. We are eternally grateful to the amazing guardian angels at Mission Vista and Ambitions who helped Candy make the most of her independent living. A special thanks to Grace Lutheran Church where Candy loved to attend, and to the Sage Hills Church where she recently attended with her wonderful roommate, Julie.
Candy is survived by three sisters; Carol Plughoff (Tib) of Omak, WA, Val Rowe (Keehn Thomsen) of Bellevue, WA, and Lisa O'Keefe (John) of Sequim, WA. Candy was the magnet that drew us back to Wenatchee, especially for her birthday every year, which she would start planning the day after her last one. She is also survived by her uncle, Warren Seaholm (Shelle) of Spokane, WA; many cousins; nieces; nephews; and grand-nieces and nephews; whom she adored. The family will be holding a private memorial for her later this spring.
May she rest in peace.