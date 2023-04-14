Candy Ann LaRoche
August 15, 1951 – April 3, 2023
East Wenatchee, WA
Candy Ann LaRoche, 71, passed away at home, on April 3, 2023, after a long battle with cancer. Candy had battled breast cancer, which she beat, but was later diagnosed with lung cancer. After a four and one half year battle, she made the decision to terminate her treatments. She fought long and hard, but somehow still managed to be strong, and the voice of comfort in her family's lives.
She was born on August 15, 1951, in North Bend, WA, to Elaine and Jack Button and attended school in Snohomish and Winthrop, WA. On September 6, 1968, she married Daniel LaRoche in Twisp, WA, and they made their first home at Ft. Lewis, WA, after Daniel returned from Vietnam.
Candy and Dan lived in Winthrop, WA, where their first child, Jenny, was born. Not too long after, they moved to Okanogan, WA, where their son, DJ, was born. They later moved to Bridgeport, WA, where they resided for 16 years. Candy worked for Chore Services, providing home care to elderly folks, which she enjoyed immensely. While her kids attended school and participated in sports, Candy was very involved, from keeping score at softball games, to hosting dinners for all the kids in town. Their home was like a second home to many of the Bridgeport kids. Many life-long friends were made in Bridgeport, and she cherished every one of them.
In 1990, Dan was elected as the Douglas County Sheriff, and that is when they made the move to East Wenatchee, WA. Candy decided to open an in-home daycare facility, which she ran for 16 years. She provided care for the children of many friends and families, including her own grandchildren, and was essentially a second mom to all her daycare kids.
In 1993, Rebecca came into the LaRoche familys lives and shortly after, became a member of the family.
Candys hobbies were many, but she especially enjoyed traveling to Grayland/Westport Beaches, where she loved hunting for agates and just sitting on the porch taking in the sounds of the ocean. Candy also devoted her time to her flowers and yard, as she had a big green thumb. Not many folks knew that Candy was also a very talented painter. One of Candy's favorite pastimes was going to Mill Bay Casino with Dan and her twin sister, Wendy. Her greatest loves were her grandchildren and her one great-grandchild. She devoted her days to doting on and spoiling every one of them, as they were her pride and joy. Nothing could put a smile on her face like the mention of her grandkids. Even while she was battling cancer, and was feeling her poorest, the mention of her grandkids brought a smile to her face. She was their biggest fan and was always there for them. Much advice was given out on Candy's front porch, to grandkids and kids alike. Her family was her world, as she lived and breathed.
Candy is survived by her husband, Daniel, and three children: Jenny Schlaman (Dean), DJ LaRoche (Traci), and Rebecca Henry (Josh). She is also survived by her grandchildren: Emily Nores, Megan Schlaman, Sydni LaRoche, Tristan LaRoche, Brayden LaRoche, and Noah Henry; and one great-grandchild, Mila Jo Nores. She is also survived by her twin sister, Wendy Lundine. Candy was preceded in death by her parents, Jack Button and Elaine Westman; sister, Cindy Button; and brother, Jack Button. Candy was blessed with many wonderful nieces and nephews as well.
The family will hold a private memorial at a later date but appreciates everyones kindness and well wishes. You are invited to view the website at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com and leave a memory.
She is strong and respected and not afraid of the future.
She speaks with a gentle wisdom.
She is always busy and looks after her family's needs.
Her children show their appreciation, and her husband praises her.
He says, Many women are good wives, but you are the best of them all.
Proverbs 31:25-29