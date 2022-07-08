Carisia Diaz
October 28, 1966 – July 3, 2022
Ketchican, AK
(formerly of East Wenatchee, WA)
Carisia was born in Toppenish, WA, on October 28, 1966. She was adopted by Anton “Tony” and Remona Berger of East Wenatchee, WA. As a child, she enjoyed participating in church and family activities, along with her brother, Roger, and sister, Carletta. In the early days, her parents owned both a restaurant and a small grocery store. Carisia and the family traveled extensively around the region and had the opportunity to take some great trips. She visited Disneyland for the first time during these travels, and from there, she continued to foster a lifelong passion for loving and sharing all things Disney with her friends and family.
She enjoyed singing with Eastmont High School's choir and was a co-captain on the flag team. She also became a regional officer in Key Club and was very active in CYO. After graduating as valedictorian, she moved on to Eastern Washington University, where she graduated summa cum laude in 1989, with a BA in Psychology. She served a summer at CYO Camp Don Bosco as a lodge leader and became a counselor for troubled kids at Daybreak Youth Services in Spokane, WA.
While at Eastern, she got involved with the Newman Center, a Catholic social and outreach center where she met her future husband, Bob. They shared common interests in serving the community, participating in retreats, and growing in their faith together. They married and settled down in Spokane in 1992; it was here where their two children, Brianna and Josh, were born.
In 1999, they relocated to Lake Stevens, WA, where their family continued to thrive. Carisia eventually became a program director for the school districts Pre-K early learning program. In the late aughts, her chronic migraines, which she had started to experience in the early 90's, became overwhelming and led her to leave the workplace. She continued lovingly raising her family at home and was the foundation for many family adventures, reunions, and holidays.
In 2017, Bob was laid off from Boeing, and with the kids successfully out of high school, the couple left Washington for Ketchikan, AK, to assist with the family's business and to help care for Bob's mother, Clara. Most recently, she delved into her love of arts and crafts, including knitting, painting, and home decorating. Her friends and family inspired her, and she enjoyed planning the next family holiday or vacation and dreaming about the future.
In April of 2022, she and Bob celebrated their 30th anniversary by realizing one of their biggest dreams: visiting and traveling around the United Kingdom. In June, on her last trip to Washington for a visit to a specialist, she saw the sequel to her all-time favorite movie, Top Gun; it was the first time she had been to an actual movie theatre in more than a decade.
Throughout her lifetime of progress and growth, Carisia was a beacon of empathy toward others. She valued nothing more in life than her family and friends.
Carisia is survived by her husband, Robert “Bob” of Ketchikan, AK; daughter, Brianna of Richland, WA; son, Joshua of Bellingham, WA; brother, Roger of Seattle, WA; sister, Carletta of Queen Creek, AZ; mother-in-law, Clara of Ketchikan, AK; many cousins; and one last aunt, Myra Berger of Wenatchee, WA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Anton “Tony” and Remona; grandparents; aunt and uncles; and cousins.
A Memorial Service will be held at Holy Name Catholic Church, in Ketchican, AK, on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. AKST, and will be available for viewing on their Facebook page. A Rosary Service, for those so inclined, will be held at 4:00 p.m. An open house at the Diaz residence, 2332 2nd Ave., will follow until 8:00 p.m., (contact Larry Jackson 907-617-4542, for additional details). A Celebration of Carisia's Life will be planned in the Seattle area at a location and date TBD. Donations in lieu of flowers, may be made to the American Migraine Foundation, https://americanmigrainefoundation.org/.