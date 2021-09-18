Carl Arthur Heath

After an eight-year battle with Alzheimer’s, Carl A. Heath went home to heaven. He was born in Twisp, WA, on February 20, 1935, to Willis and Ella Heath, being number seven of ten children. He graduated from Twisp High School and enjoyed playing sports. After graduation, he was drafted into the U.S. Army, where he served for three years. Shortly after returning home, he met and married the love of his life, Di Ann, and they soon started their family.
Carl was a very loving, devoted husband and father. He was quite active in his children’s lives, coaching sports and being a scout leader. He was also a very loving and playful grandfather and great-grandfather. He took great pleasure being involved in his church.
Carl is survived by Di Ann, his wife of 61 years; children: son, Tim (Vicki); daughters, Shari (Rick) and Rosie; grandchildren: Steve (partner, Lindsey), Lisha, Tara Michelle (Mike), and Kyle (Brittney); great-grandchildren: Lilly, Mason, Jayden, Genevieve, Jackson, Brianna, Hayleigh, Brooklyn, Christy, Dev, Tifiney, Daniel, and Jonathan; great-great-grandchildren: Wyatt, Ryan, Sam, and Brin.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., at Trinity United Methodist Church, 850 N. James Ave., East Wenatchee, WA.
