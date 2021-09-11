Carl F. Latimer

Carl F. Lattimer
Wenatchee, WA
Carl F. Lattimer, 89, of Wenatchee, WA, passed away on Monday, August 30, 2021, at home surrounded by his family. He was born on August 19, 1932, in Bridgeport, WA, to Dorothy (Van Cleave) West and Harry Lattimer. Carl grew up on the family ranch on Bridgeport Bar, WA. He graduated from Brewster High School in 1951 and then attended Wenatchee Valley College.
In December of 1952, Carl enlisted in the U.S. Army. He was a med-aid and truck driver during the Korean War and received the United Nations Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and the Korean Service Medal with one Bronze Star. Carl was then transferred to the Army Reserve for eight years in November of 1954 and was Honorably Discharged in January of 1961.
Carl moved to Wenatchee, where he worked for Wenatchee Packing Co. He then went on to work at Keokuk Electro-Metals, where he met Albert Sedlacek, and eventually met his daughter, Jana.
In March of 1957, Carl married Jana Sedlacek. They lived in Chelan Falls, WA, and East Wenatchee, WA, where they raised their two daughters: Teri and Vicky. Carl was a member of the Lake Chelan Yacht Club, where they spent the majority of their summers in the two story cabin, he built with his father-in-law, Albert.
In April of 1960, Carl went to work for the Chelan County PUD, where he wore many hats. He was an electrician and an apprentice operator at the Chelan Falls plant. He then went on to become a hydro mechanic, hard hat diver, and diver-mechanic. Carl hung up his diving suit at 42 years old, saying “that’s not a job for an old man”. He then, moved on to be the general foreman of Central Maintenance, before taking the roll of Rocky Reach Plant Superintendent. Carl retired from the PUD, in 1988.
In October of 1986, Carl married Mary Lou (Roberts) George. They lived in the Wenatchee Valley enjoying their grandkids, family get togethers, golfing, and traveling to Arizona in the winters.
In 2017, Carl met a very special friend, Virginia Rutherford. Together, they enjoyed snowshoeing, relaxing drives, and vacations to Hawaii and Florida.
Carl “Ever Ready” was an active member of the Wenatchee “HOG” Harley Owners Group, Columbia River Chapter. He made numerous motorcycle trips across Washington, as well as the United States. On Carl’s 87th birthday, he left for his “Trip of a Lifetime”. He and two friends left for a cross country trip from Wenatchee to Canada, to Maine, then down to Key West, FL, and back home again. They rode 9,956 miles and covered 29 states.
Carl was a man of all trades and enjoyed his many hobbies, including his 25 plus years teaching Special Olympics skiing, riding motorcycles, working on his boats, guns, cars, fishing, snow skiing, and golfing, just to name a few. However, his one true passion was riding his Harley, where he was the happiest version of himself.
Anyone who knew Carl, knew he was a special kind of man and touched so many lives. He was selfless, loving, energetic, and passionate. He was the truest definition of what a “good man” is. Carl was such an inspiration to everyone he met and he will be loved and missed by so many.
Carl was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou; mother, Dorothy West; father, Harry Lattimer; sister, Donna French; brother, Tom Lattimer; and great-granddaughter, Emily Rose Tolliver. He is survived by his daughters: Teri Woods and Vicky Sutherland; grandchildren: Lane Woods, Stephanie (Doug) Miller, and Jamie (Devin Toloy) Tolliver; great-grandchildren: Livie Sutherland, Jaxson Tolliver, and Lucas “Carl” Toloy (due to arrive January of 2022); and very special friend, Virginia Rutherford.
Services for Carl will be held Thursday, September 16, 2021, at 10:30 a.m., at Chapel of the Valley, 378 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, WA, 98802.