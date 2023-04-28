Carl H. Kjobech

Carl passed away at home on Friday, April 21, 2023, after a long, courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born in Salt Lake City, UT, to Henry Andrew Kjobech and Emily Badger Kjobech, the oldest of six children. His early years were spent in Seattle, WA, and the family moved to Chelan, WA, in the early 1940's. Carl graduated from Chelan High School in 1955, where he was student body president and valedictorian of his class. He attended the University of Washington for four years and received his medical degree from Northwestern University in Chicago, IL, as a member of the AOA Medical Honor Society. The next four years were spent in an internship and residency at the University of Washington in Internal Medicine and Hematology. Carl then served two years in the Navy as a Lt. Commander in Barstow, CA, at the Marine Corps Supply Center during the Vietnam War.
The family moved to Wenatchee in 1969. He practiced for 33 years at Wenatchee Valley Clinic, founding and developing the Oncology Department. In 2003, he retired at age 65.
In 1959, he married Helen Nichols, whom he met during undergraduate studies at the University of Washington. Their family includes two sons: Steve and Dan.
Outdoors was where he loved to spend his free time. He took annual backcountry skiing trips to Canada for over 30 years. After retirement, bicycling became his favorite activity with trips throughout the northwest.
In 2003, he founded Wellness Place with the mission of providing needed information, care and support to Central Washington's cancer patients. Wellness Place has continued to support the community for 20 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Kent; and sister, Kathe. He is survived by two brothers: Kimber and Kourt; a sister, Kelly; wife, Helen; sons: Steve (Marilyn) and Dan (Karen); five grandchildren: Kailie (Riley), Dylan (Taylor), Ellen, Andrew and Reid; and one great-grandchild, Lydia.
His Memorial Service will be held at Pybus Public Market on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Wellness Place. To share your thoughts and memories, go to jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements are in the care of Jone&Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.