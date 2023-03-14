Carl M. Larson
October 19, 1947 – March 11, 2023
Wenatchee, WA
Carl M. Larson, 75, of Wenatchee, WA, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Carl passed away peacefully at home, after a long illness, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Ridgway, PA, at Elk County Hospital on October 19, 1947. He was the first born son of the late William H. Larson and Sally (McClain) Larson.
After graduating from Penn State University, he enlisted in the United States Air Force, and served in Thailand during the Vietnam War. During his military service, he was stationed at Fairchild Air Force base in Spokane, WA. Carl fell in love with the abundance of mountains and fishing streams in Washington, and never left. He shared his love of the outdoors with his children and friends.
In October of 1970, he married Patricia Penna in Easton, PA. They had three children: Jennifer, William and Susan (Clint), who all survive him. On November 19, 2011, Carl married Teri Ann Rix, who also survives. Throughout his life, Carl loved fly fishing, boating and traveling the country visiting many national parks, friends and relatives along the way. He particularly loved Lake Chelan, and spent many summer days there working on his boat, “M. T. Pockets.”
Carl loved to tinker and was happiest when he had a project to work on. He was a natural handyman that could fix most anything.
Carl is further survived by a brother, Andrew (Donna); sisters: Sarah (Cris), and Christina; a step-son, Nathan; step-daughters: Charity (Patrick) and Stephanie (Alex); grandkids: Lucas, Jaxon and Jayda; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Carl kept a positive attitude till the very end, never dwelling on his circumstances. He was always cracking jokes, and had funny smirks that could lighten any mood. He loved animals, playing cards and campfires. Donations can be made in Carl's name to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society.
