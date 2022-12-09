Carl W. Jorgensen
Carl W. Jorgensen
April 5, 1922 – December 4, 2022
East Wenatchee, WA
Carl W. Jorgensen of East Wenatchee, WA, died December 4, 2022, at the age of 100. Carl was born to Pedar and Ane Jorgensen on April 5, 1922, the youngest of eight siblings, who were raised on the family farm in Grandview, WA.
Carl was one of the few remaining World War I veterans. Serving in the European Theater, he was trapped behind enemy lines and barely escaped after their army portable kitchen blew up.
He was married to Ada Mary Dissmore for more than 60 years, and they raised four children together. After Ada Mary died, he married his brother's widow, Carol Jorgensen. They were married 16 years before she passed in September of 2022.
As an adult, he lived in several homes in the Seattle, Bremerton and Silverdale areas of Washington, except for residing for about ten years in Helena, MT. They moved to East Wenatchee in 1983. Carl started an apprenticeship at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard shortly after his discharge from the Army. He worked as an estimator and enjoyed work assignments involving travel to various U.S. shipyards around the world. Carl also enjoyed buying and selling land and remodeling houses, sometimes late into the night, to support his family.
He loved his relationship with his church and friends. His home was always open to all with lots of friends, family and newcomers. He was over the moon when they were able to finally have a daughter, Karen! She was his primary caregiver for many years. He was well regarded and respected by all who knew him.
Carl is survived by four children: Terry (Pamela) of Burien, WA, Chris (Beverly) of Potlatch, ID, Andrew (Terry K) of Sandy, OR, and daughter, Karen Jorgensen Boghokian (Paul) of Rock Island, WA; and also a number of grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
A Service will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., at Jones & Jones - Betts Funeral Home, 302 9th St., Wenatchee, WA. The family strongly requests that all who wish to attend wear a mask. Please express your thoughts and memories on our online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones - Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.
