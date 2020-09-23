Carla Badger
Carla Badger, 66, of Jamestown, ND, passed away on August 30, 2020. She was born to the late Arthur and Donna Oldham, on January 18, 1954, in Tooele, UT.
A devoted Christian, Carla was a lifelong student of the Bible and frequent church volunteer. She was rich in friends, so many of whom were drawn to her deep compassion, and she loved them dearly. Carla was an accomplished painter, avid reader, and had a contagious zest for life. She passed her sense of adventure and humor on to all of her children. She was immensely proud of her family, leaves behind many beautiful memories, and will be greatly missed.
Carla is survived by four children: Jeremy Freestone of Everett, WA, Lisa Gill of Lake Stevens, WA, Jil St. Germain of Wenatchee, WA, and Nikki Badger of Boise, ID. She is also survived by three grandchildren.
A virtual Celebration of her Life will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. CDT. Please refer to GatheringUs at www.gatheringus.com for details on how to attend.