Carla S. Musgrove

Carla Sue Musgrove, loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, left this world on September 30, 2021, at the age of 70, at home surrounded by her family, after a hard-fought battle with COPD. She was born to Chet and Wyota Finch on April 13, 1951, in Wenatchee, WA, and grew up knowing the value of hard work and the love of family, especially her beloved grandparents, Carl and Georgia Scroggie.
Work and family brought Carla the most joy. From a young age, Carla worked and provided for herself and her daughter. Carla met the love of her life, Mel, while both were employed at KB Alloys, in 1978. Together, they raised a family and adventured: hunting, fishing, and the occasional road trips, until Mel passed in 2013.
Once Mel and Carla moved to the family home in Malaga, WA, Carla found her love of gardening and took great pride in the beauty and bounty of her garden every year. She would joke about being able to grow vegetables but kill a potted plant!
Carla was quite the spitfire and you never had to guess where you 'stood' in her eyes; there was never any sugar coating anything! When she loved, she loved fiercely with her whole heart. In recent years, Carla loved spending time at home with her kids, grandkids, sisters, nieces, nephews, and friends when they came to visit, but especially during the holidays, when she loved teaching her granddaughters' 'old' family recipes for traditional holiday meals. Family meals always had food and the chaos that could only come from cooking in a small house. This always created laughter, full bellies, and naps.
Carla was preceded in death by her husband, Mel; parents, Chet and Wyota; sister, Janie Minton; brothers: Buddy and Chet Finch. She is survived by her daughter, Shawna Smith of Malaga,WA; son-in-law, Brad Smith of Dryden, WA; son, Eric Musgrove (Sherleen Sims) of Malaga, WA; daughter, Chrissy Zumwalt (Alan Burrow) of Spokane, WA; ten grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and friends; as well as her "watchdog", Buddy!
The family is grateful to the wonderful care from the Confluence Health Hospice Team.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering on Saturday, October 16, 2021, from 1:00–3:00 p.m., outside at her home.
To plant a tree in memory of Carla Musgrove as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
