Carleen Marie Anderson
Elmer City, WA
Carleen Marie Anderson, 72, a proud member of the Colville Confederated Tribes, passed away in her Elmer City, WA, home Friday morning, March 20, 2020. She was born Thursday, July 17, 1947, in Nespelem, WA, to Clarence and Julia Carson-Desautel. Carleen loved learning. Beginning in Omak, Washington’s at St. Mary’s Mission, Carleen graduated from high school in Omak, WA, in 1965, during which year she was also crowned “Miss Colville Confederated Tribes”. Carleen went on to earn her BA from Eastern Washington State College in Cheney, WA, her Masters degree from Gonzaga University in Spokane, WA, and made great strides toward her PHD in Genealogy. She was not limited to education in an institutional setting, Carleen faithfully maintained her personal goal of learning a new word each day of her life. Carleen served the Colville Confederated Tribes for many years on the Colville Business Council, as a Grant Writer with Vocational Rehab. Most recently, she held the position she was most proud of, as Colville Tribal “Peacemaker” helping tribal youth. When not personally serving her community directly, Carleen made use of her passion for research and writing by publishing “The Turtle” newspaper, which encouraged it’s readers to…”think outside the box.” An avid fan of the Seattle Seahawks, Carleen tried to never miss a game. At home, she enjoyed visiting with neighbors, sewing, and gardening, and loved just spending time with “Jaspers” and “Patty”, her two beloved kitties.
Carleen was predeceased by both of her parents; husband, Sunshine Hall; Robert “Papa” Woodward; and brother, Clarence “Junior” Desautel; Carleen’s legacy lives on through her husband, Jim Anderson; daughters: Jessica Hall (Mark Babcock) and Michelle Shining Elk; grandchildren: Jake Babcock and McKenna Babcock; and siblings: Jim Desautel (Cheryl), Edward Desautel (Angie), Vicky Desautel, Peggy LeBret, Sylvia Desautel and Adrian Desautel.
A private family graveside service was held at Hall Creek Cemetery in Inchelium, WA. A Celebration of Carleen’s life will be announced at a future date. Strate Funeral Home of Grand Coulee, WA, is assisting the family with services. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at http://www.stratefuneral.com for Carleen’s family.