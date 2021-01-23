Carlton Westaver Nash
October 17, 1946 – January 14, 2021
Wenatchee, WA
Carlton Westaver Nash was born October 17, 1946, in Portsmouth, NH, to Carl and Claudia (Simmons) Nash. The family moved to Chelan, WA. After his father passed, Carlton and his mother moved to Cashmere, WA, where he became known as "Charlie" to his classmates. Carl graduated from Cashmere High School with the class of '65 and served as student body president his senior year.
From 1966-1973, Carl served in the United States Navy. As an electronics technician, Carl made two cruises to Vietnam aboard the USS Union. Always a proud veteran, Carl belonged to and supported veteran organizations and causes throughout his life.
As high school sweethearts, Carl and Susan (Williams) married in Cashmere, in 1968. Their daughter, Trisha, joined their family while living in San Diego, CA. Upon Carl's discharge, they returned to build their life in Wenatchee, WA.
Carl became a Wenatchee Police Officer, serving from 1973 to 1993. Whether on patrol or in the detective role, he loved looking out for his city and its residents, always treating people fairly with kindness and respect. While serving as sergeant, his shift affectionately nicknamed him "Sergeant Sir.” Carl developed a lifelong bond with fellow crime fighter, Ron Crist, during their years together at the Wenatchee Police Department. We know they are on patrol together again.
Carl enjoyed backpacking with his family in the Cascades. He was an avid reader and researcher, particularly in history and military topics. It took very little to get him sharing stories, information, and opinions. Always a patriot, Carl believed in our country and Constitution. He especially loved time spent with his grandsons: Duncan and Colin, encouraging them in sports and playing at Lake Chelan. Our extended lake family crowned Carl, "King of the Dockaholics".
Carlton's parents preceded him in death. He leaves behind wife, Susan of Wenatchee, WA; daughter, Trisha Nash of East Wenatchee, WA; grandsons: Duncan and Colin Ward; sister and brother-in-law, Carla Joan and Glen Brownlee of Wenatchee, WA; nephews: Micheal and Kevin Brownlee; and mother-in-law, Lois Wiliams of Wenatchee, WA; Jeff Ward of Wenatchee, WA; step-sisters: Helen Lofgren of Spokane, WA, and Elizabeth Perry of Chelan, WA. Carl had a unique collection of dear friends that he valued greatly. You know who you are.
Memorials in honor of Carl may be made to organizations serving our veterans. Carl did not want a funeral. We will honor his memory at a later date. To view Carl’s Online Tribute, please visit www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com where you can leave a memory and/or condolence. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.