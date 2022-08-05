CarmenBossenbrock.jpg

Carmen Louise Bossenbrock

May 29, 1928 July 31, 2022

Service information

Aug 8
Visitation
Monday, August 8, 2022
3:00PM-8:00PM
Heritage Memorial Chapel
19 Rock Island Road
EAST WENATCHEE, WA 98802
Aug 9
Service
Tuesday, August 9, 2022
11:00AM
Cashmere City Cemetery
19 Rock Island Rd
CASHMERE, WA 98815
