Carmen Louise Bossenbrock
May 29, 1928 July 31, 2022
Dryden, WA
Carmen Louise Bossenbrock, 94, a lifetime Dryden, WA, resident and orchardist, passed away at her home on Sunday, July 31, 2022.
Carmen was born on May 29, 1928, in Wenatchee, WA, as the daughter of Garrett and Olive Irene (Orcutt) Bossenbrock. She was raised and schooled in Dryden, and graduated from the Dryden High School in 1947. She continued her education at WSU and later, transferred colleges to Stanford University, where she graduated as a Physical Therapist in 1953.
Carmen was a pioneer in the Wenatchee Valley medical field, specializing in patients with Polio. She worked at Deaconess Hospital, and later, at Central Washington Hospital. She became the head of Physical Therapy, until retirement.
She was also the owner, manager, and loved to be in her pear orchard at Dryden.
Carmen was an active longtime member of the Wenatchee Rotary Club. She was one of the first women in the club and served as the Club Photographer for many years She was also a longtime member of the Dryden Improvement Club.
Carmen enjoyed her friends, especially Camilla Wicks, and the talents her violinist friend shared. After a concert, Carmen met Camilla and sent a box of Anjou Pears from her orchard, and they instantly became fast friends.
She followed the men and women's Seattle Storm and Gonzaga Basketball teams, and she never missed a game.
Carmen is survived by her family of friends and family including, Alice Nieman of Dryden, WA. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, William “Bill” Bossenbrock.
Viewing Visitation will be held on Monday, August 8, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at the Heritage Memorial Chapel, 19 Rock Island Rd., East Wenatchee, WA. A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at the Cashmere Cemetery. You are invited to view Carmen's Online Tribute at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com, where you can share a memory or condolence. Friends who wish may make memorial donations in her name to the Dryden Improvement Club or Rotary International Polio Plus Fund. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere, WA.
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
