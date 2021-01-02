Carmen "Lucille" Johnson
October 27, 1921 - December 27, 2020
East Wenatchee, WA
Carmen "Lucille" Johnson, 99, of East Wenatchee, WA, went to be with the Lord on December 27, 2020. Lucille was born on October 27, 1921, in Melbourne, AR, to Joseph Williams and Maude Cooper. Lucille was one of nine children. She had two sisters and six brothers. She grew up and attended school in Melbourne, where she met and married Linn M. Johnson. They moved to Wenatchee, WA, in 1941, and were blessed with five children. Lucille devoted her life to raising her children.
Lucille lived a simple life, and for a woman who never asked for much and needed very little, she gave us so much. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile, her warm hugs, kisses, and bushels of love for her family. She was a wonderful cook and made the best pies. She loved her garden, her dogs, and her cats. Lucille loved making her house a home to all of those who entered. In her later years, she enjoyed playing golf and pinochle with her friends. However, time spent with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren was her most cherished gift. She was a member of the Church of Christ and her faith was always with her. She believed in the power of the Lord and ended each day with a prayer.
Lucille gave us all the gifts of love, kindness, and strength which we will carry with us forever. She will be greatly missed and always in our hearts.
Lucille was preceded in death by her son, Donald E. Johnson, and daughter-in-law, Natasha Johnson. She leaves her sons: Bob Johnson, Tom Johnson (Bonnie), Mike Johnson (Bridget); and her daughter, Patty Iles (Michael); eight grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
Remembrances may be made to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801. A private family service will be at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.