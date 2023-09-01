Carmen Wilson

Carmen Margarita Wilson (formerly Sánchez Rodríguez) passed away on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at the age of 54 after a five year battle with cancer. Born on April 19, 1969 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, she was the fourth child in a family of six born to Margarita and Rubén Sánchez. Carmen came to the United States to attend Washington State University and hoped learning English would be easy since she knew all the words to every Journey song. Following graduation, she came to Wenatchee, WA, after passing through the town during Apple Blossom and falling in love with spring. She would live in Wenatchee for the rest of her life.
Carmen got her first teaching job at Abraham Lincoln Elementary, where she taught fourth and second grade for 30 years, right up until the very end of her life. She was a beloved and talented educator, and teaching children was her life's true passion. She has touched the lives and hearts of so many, and will continue to live on through all her students.
Carmen was truly devoted to family all her life. She adored her children, who she called her dreams come true and the answers to her prayers, and she was much loved by her immediate and extended family. She called her family every Sunday, loved the color green, candles, bubble baths and music. She always wore black, even in the summer.
She is survived by her two children: Kiana and Kevin Wilson Junior, and her husband, Kevin Wilson. We will miss her deeply, and we cannot wait until we see her again.
We will host a Celebration of Life soon, and will share details for the ceremony and ways you can contribute through her Facebook page.
