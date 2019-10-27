Carol A. Lynch
Wenatchee, WA
On Sunday, June 30, 2019, after several years of living optimistically with a terminal cancer diagnosis, with clarity and determination, Carol A. Lynch gracefully completed her final project on this earth and returned to the source of all knowing.
Carol Anderson was born in Minneapolis, MN, on March 29,1945, to Dean Anderson and Esther Lien. Her family, later settled in Phoenix, OR, where the operations of the business and household found Carol involved in many projects ranging from building and painting, to landscaping and canning the abundant local harvest. On Carol’s eighth birthday, she received the gift of a sister and a lifelong friendship ensued.
Carol’s early exposure to creative and entrepreneurial pursuits continued to inform her life path. She attended Linfield College in McMinnville, OR, earning a degree in Home Economics. After college, work as an Extension Agent for WSU, brought her to Wenatchee, WA, in the mid-60's. Through her work as an extension agent, she was also involved in mentoring 4-H participants.
In 1970, Carol married Michael Lynch and was his loving friend and supportive partner for 39 years. They made their home by the Wenatchee River in Leavenworth, WA, where they welcomed and raised their daughters: Kieran and Caitlin. Carol was an energetic force in the household, always breathing creativity and love into the everyday life of family meals or special projects, such as her custom-designed, block-printed Valentine’s Day cards that she would share through her children’s classrooms, and with friends near and far.
Carol was a gifted writer. In the early 80's, she worked for The Leavenworth Echo newspaper, reporting on town meetings and writing humorous editorials about motherhood and homekeeping. Carol enjoyed corresponding with several friends through the years and many will long remember her by her uniquely small and precise penmanship.
In 1983, Carol and Mike opened Pinnacles West Antiques, which later became Cabin Fever Rustics. Carol’s artistic talents reached new peaks in this venue with her vision and execution of elaborate shop displays. Carol was also involved in the renovation and operation of Mrs. Anderson’s Lodging House. Retiring from Rustics in 2002, Mike and Carol returned to Wenatchee in 2005.
Renovating their home and creating a garden was the joy of Carol and Mike’s time together in Wenatchee. In 2009, after an extended illness, with Carol by his side, Mike passed away.
Over the past ten years, Carol filled her life with creative pursuits. She continued to revel in her garden. She was an avid reader. She loved attending yard sales and enjoyed creating displays for six booths at Apple Annie’s Antiques. Every November for several years, she created craft activities, all supplies and directions included, to send to her granddaughters for the holiday season. She also enjoyed the closeness and friendship of her daughters, and greatly appreciated that she had family nearby.
Remaining to celebrate the life of Carol are her daughters and spouses: Kieran and Glenn Isaacson of Wenatchee, WA, Caitlin and Seth Roberts of Buena Vista, CO; and granddaughters: Juniper and Maurine Roberts of Buena Vista, CO; and sister and brother-in-law, Julie Anderson and Dann Barnes of Lakeside, OR.
A small family gathering will take place in November at Mountain View Cemetery in Leavenworth, WA. We have created an online memorial site at carol-a-lynch.forevermissed.com. Please join us there to share your memories of Carol. In lieu of flowers, please consider the wishes Carol had for us in her 2018 holiday greeting. “Wishing you… good health and the courage and will to stand up for that which is true and just, and whatever we can do to lift each other up.”
