Carol Ann Duncan Gavin

Carol died on Thursday, August 19, 2021, at the age of 78. She was born March 15, 1943, in Wenatchee, WA, to Pearl and Jack Trumble. At a young age, she moved with her family to the Seattle and Bellevue, WA, areas. She attended Roosevelt and Bellevue High Schools, graduating in 1961. Carol attended Wenatchee Valley College and Clark College in Vancouver, WA.
After graduating from high school, Carol worked briefly for Seattle First National Bank at their Metropolitan Branch, in downtown Seattle. She was home while the children were school age and after that, worked at Theodore’s Gift Shop in the Wenatchee Valley Mall.
Carol married Vic Duncan, of Wenatchee, in 1963. Vic passed away in 2012. She married Richard T. “Rick” Gavin in 2017.
Carol and Vic Duncan were long-time members of the Wenatchee Golf and Country Club and Wenatchee Applarians. They enjoyed many visits to festivals throughout the state, especially traveling to Hawaii with the Northwest Festival Group. They lived in Wenatchee, Seattle, Bellevue, and Chelan, WA, and Palm Desert, CA. She was the ultimate home remodeler and decorator, having transformed several of her Washington state and California homes. When living on Ormiston Street in Wenatchee, she was known to the children in the neighborhood as the “cookie lady”. Her daughter, Christy, continues the cookie making tradition.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Vic Duncan; brother, Ron Trumble; and an infant sister. She is survived by husband, Richard T. “Rick” Gavin; son, Jeff Duncan (Jeaneane); daughter, Christy Gowing (Geoff); step-children: Kristjan, Andrew, and Erin Gavin and Desa Schrader; grandchildren: Sean, Andrew and Kolbe Duncan, Bailey, Tyson and Jackson Penhallegon, Nate Gowing, Amber Imhof, Brenner Gavin and Krissa Jester; and seven great-grandchildren.
Donations in Carol’s name may be made to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society Shelter, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801.
A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, September 10, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, WA. Arrangements entrusted to Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
