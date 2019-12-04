Carol Ann Harmon
February 1, 1952 – November 28, 2019
East Wenatchee, WA
Carol Harmon, 67, a longtime East Wenatchee, WA, resident and daycare provider, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019, at Central Washington Hospital, following a brief illness. She was born February 1, 1952, in Coulee Dam, WA, to the late Kenneth and Hazel (Voelzke) Wilmoth. She moved with her family to East Wenatchee as a young child and attended Eastmont School District. Upon returning to the Wenatchee, WA, area, she went to work at the Peter Rabbit Stores, Inc. in East Wenatchee. In the 1980’s, she opened Children’s Circle Daycare in East Wenatchee and has been continually operating the daycare since that time. She loved all children, and considered the many children she cared for through the years, her family.
Carol was an avid reader and loved getting “lost” in a good book. Carol adored her grandchildren and often had one or more of them with her on most days. She will be missed by all who knew her.
She married Jim R. Harmon on October 13, 1982, in Coeur d’Alene, ID, and they made their home together in East Wenatchee. The two have since continued to make their home in East Wenatchee, and remained longtime members of the Eastmont Baptist Church.
Carol is survived by her husband, Jim R. Harmon; her five children: Danielle (Todd) Flaget of Wenatchee, WA, Nathan (Cala) Truitt of Kennewick, WA, Kayla (Allen Braley) Harmon of Wenatchee, WA, Kimberly Harmon of Wenatchee, WA, and Darrin Harmon of Spokane, WA; sister, Kathy (Larry) Spence of Quincy, WA; 11 grandchildren; and one great-grandson. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Kenneth Max Wilmoth; and daughter, Kerrie Lynn Boettiger.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Eastmont Baptist Church, 400 S, Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee, WA. You are invited to view their online tribute on ww.heritagememorialchapel.com to share a photo or to leave an online condolence. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere, WA.