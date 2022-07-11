Carol Ann Kovach (Mottle)
November 10, 1961 – June 10, 2022
Wenatchee, WA
Carol Ann Kovach (Mottle) of Wenatchee, WA, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on June 10, 2022. She is survived by her husband, Jim; their three children: Austin, Kirsten and Madison; three grandchildren: Liam, Kanz and Parker; and her siblings: JoAnn, Mark, MaryAnn, and Lucy. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary; father, Joseph; and brothers: Paul and Neal.
Carol was born sixth of seven siblings, on November 10, 1961, in Seattle, WA. She attended St. Anne's Grade School and Holy Names Academy. During her high school years, she worked with her brothers at Bayview Manor, where their mother later resided, as well as the Cinerama Theater. It was at the Cinerama that she met Jim, the love of her life. The two were married on August 28, 1982. She went on to attend and graduate from Greenwood Beauty School in the Ballard/Phinney area, earning her cosmetology license soon after. She worked as a hair stylist at various salons in the Seattle area, where her talent, administrative skills, and kind nature earned her a role as salon manager. In December of 1989, Carol and Jim welcomed their son, Austin, followed by Kirsten (1991), and Madison (1995). In 2000, the family moved to Wenatchee, WA, where Jim took the position of band director at Wenatchee High School.
A woman of many artistic passions, Carol had a number of creative hobbies throughout her life; she loved stamping, sewing, and making cards and stationery. In recent years, she took up paint-by-numbers, which she loved to gift to friends and proudly display around her home. She quickly became skilled enough to begin mixing her own colors and gently "correcting" some of the palette choices in the instructions. After moving to Wenatchee, Carol soon grew to love the local community, joining the Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS) group and volunteering her time with preschools, grade schools, and the high school band (in which all three of her children participated). She helped organize the Wenatchee Craft Bazaar for many years and helped chaperone the band on their trips, all while maintaining her private practice as a hair stylist at The Visible Difference Salon. Through all of these connections, Carol came to make lifelong friendships in the valley, which blossomed into camping trips, dinner parties, and an immeasurably supportive network of family and friends. Her family was and continues to be enriched by the beautiful connections she made. When the time came to focus on her health, it was extremely difficult for Carol to step away from her friends and clients whom she cared for so much.
Carol was always known as the party planner, bringing and keeping people together. In that spirit, a party has been planned to Celebrate her Life. Please come to: 3998 Luebber Ln, Wenatchee, WA, on Sunday, July 31, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., and join us in celebrating Carol's memory.