Carol Ann Pyka
Wenatchee, WA
Carol Ann Pyka, born on September 15, 1943, in Detroit, MI, passed away peacefully on January 31, 2020. She was the firstborn child of Norbert Vincent and Mary Veronica Pyka.
She moved to Wenatchee, WA, with her family when she was eight years old.
After high school graduation, she attended Kinman Business College in Spokane, WA. Her career then centered around bookkeeping positions, beginning in Wenatchee for Columbia Concrete and Pipe Company, moving to Portland, OR, and then to Seattle, WA. She most loved her days in Seattle, working for the Mariner baseball group, where she “networked” her love of baseball and sports into a side-job (and hobby), ushering long-term for Mariners and Seahawks games. She so enjoyed and made friends with many of her season ticket fans, and she also got to work in the press box, again making friends with all the “big guys” that passed through her door.
Over the years, Carol suffered many medical setbacks. She returned to Wenatchee in 2010 to be closer to her sister for caregiving. She is survived by her brother, Robert (Helen) Pyka; and her sisters: Kathy Pyka and Debbie (Scott) Patterson. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews: Matthew (Ly) Pyka, Kirsten Pyka, Tiffany Patterson (Derrick Freeland), Jacob (Justine) Patterson, and their families. "Dear Sister. We give you to God. We will remember and love you always and forever. See you later, Alligator."
There will be a Rosary and Mass of Memorial at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 1315 NE 8th St, East Wenatchee, WA, on Friday, February 21, 2020, beginning at 12:30 p.m.