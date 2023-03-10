Carol Ann Smith
August 25, 1938 – March 3, 2023
Mansfield, WA
On the afternoon of March 3, 2023, Carol Ann Smith of Mansfield, WA, died at the age of 84, due to complications resulting from an injury that happened in November. Carol was born to Cletus Madison and Esther (Kleweno) Madison on August 25, 1938, in Wenatchee, WA. Carol attended grades one through seven at Coulee Dam Grade School in Coulee Dam, WA, where her parents taught. Her family moved to Hungry Horse, MT, for her eighth grade year, where her father took a job at The Bureau of Reclamation as an inspector and her mother taught at the local school.
The family finally settled in Bridgeport, WA, where Carol completed grades nine through 12. After graduating from Bridgeport High School in 1956, Carol received a scholarship to attend Eastern Washington University (EWU) in Cheney, WA. Not wanting to be separated from the love of her life, she declined the invitation and instead, married Keith Smith in 1956. Together, they made their home on the family farm in Mansfield, where they raised two children: Duane and Deanna. Keith tragically lost his battle with cancer in 2000.
Carol devoted her entire life to her family and they were her most precious gift. She was very involved with Duane and Deanna's activities, volunteering as a Cub Scout Den Mother, elementary class room mother at the Mansfield School, and a 4-H volunteer. Carol was an expert seamstress and loved gardening. She was an active member in the Mansfield Garden Club and for many years, volunteered as a Superintendent at the Waterville Fair in the floral department.
Needing something to do once her kids flew the coop, Carol took up golfing and joined the Lake Woods Golf Club, where she tended to the flowers at the entrance of the golf course. Carol also enjoyed going to “Stampin Up” parties, where she bought way too many stamps (at least her kids thought so), to make beautiful cards for her family and friends. Carol was kind, honest, loyal and hard-working. She is loved deeply and will be forever missed.
Carol is survived by her partner of 20 years, Ken Shrable; two children; Duane (Sharon) Smith, and Deanna (Jeff) Wagner; four grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren: Connor Smith, Chelsea Wagner, Jarod (Natalie) Autumn, Emmalyn Wagner, Grant (Morgan) and Holt Wagner; sister, Karen Rudman; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Keith Smith; and sister, Nora McClain.
A Celebration of Life will be held on March 25, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Mansfield United Protestant Church, 130 2nd Ave., Mansfield, WA, 98830. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Mansfield Dollars for Scholars, Mansfield Museum, Mansfield Fire Department or the charity of your choice. A private Graveside Service will be held at a later date. Please express your thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements by Jones & Jones - Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.