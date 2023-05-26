Carol Burger
1939 – 2023
Portland, OR
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Carol Burger, age 84, passed away peacefully in the late evening of April 11, 2023, in Portland, OR, with her children and husband by her side. Carol was born in Wenatchee, WA, in 1939, the daughter of Paul and Loretta (Sims) Cammack.
Carol and her brothers were raised on an orchard ranch on Stemilt Creek Road in Wenatchee, WA, where the family business was growing apples, pears and cherries. At a young age, Carol and her siblings developed a love of the outdoors. The family adventures included: camping, hiking, fishing and skiing at Squilchuk, which opened when Carol was about seven years old.
Carol left the Wenatchee Valley after high school to attend the University of Idaho, where she earned her undergraduate degree in Nutrition. Carol was a sister in the Delta Gamma Sorority and was also an alpine ski racer, who particularly loved racing downhill.
Carol raised her three children in Hasting on Hudson, NY, where she lived until 1990. She worked as an executive chef at the Hastings institute in Hastings-on-Hudson, and later, at the advertising agency of Backer & Spielvogel in New York City. In 1985, Carol took on AFS exchange student, Margarida “Guida” Bajanca, from Portugal, who became a forever daughter, most recently catching up with Carol and Noelle in the Netherlands in 2019, and last visiting “Mom” and Frank in Aurora, OR, in October of 2022.
In 1991, Carol left New York for Breckenridge, CO, to pursue her dream of owning and operating a bed and breakfast. For a decade, she ran the Ridge Street Inn and spoiled her guests with the best breakfast in town. At times, she would guide her guests around Breckenridge Resort, but only if they could keep up. On more than a few occasions, Carol would mysteriously take a wrong turn and the guests would be left behind to find their own way. She was a passionate, inspirational and highly accomplished skier who pursued skiing well into her 70's.
Carol met Frank Burger when he was on a ski vacation in Breckenridge and the connection was obvious to all who knew them. They were married in Sunriver, OR, in the year 1998. After selling the B&B, Frank and Carol split their time between Frisco, CO, and Aurora, OR. She would say Frank was her Rock, and he remained so at her side, until her last breath.
Carol was an adventurer at heart and undertook a number of exciting trips with her daughter, Noelle, completing the Coast To Coast path in northern England, walking the Wicklow Way in Ireland, and a section of The South West Coast Path in England. Carol described a Croatia bike trip with Frank as “the trip of a lifetime.” She and Frank participated in Cycle Oregon on a number of occasions, where they logged many miles in sunshine and rain. Carol was known in Summit County for among other things, her Champagne hikes, loading up a few friends packs with champagne to go with a delicious lunch she had prepared. She traveled in Italy with girlfriends, a trip to Peru and Machu Picchu with Noelle, and seeing “All The Rembrandts” in Amsterdam with Noelle added to the adventures, stories, and memories she treasured.
In Oregon, Carol volunteered at the Old Aurora Colony Museum, demonstrating bread making for groups of area school children. Eventually, she became a board member and she was very proud of the museum's accomplishments. After her time on the board, she remained a part of the Aurora Colony Museum Quilter's Group.
Carol is survived by her husband, Frank Burger of Aurora, OR; her children from her first marriage to Fred Brownson: Noelle Brownson of Frisco, CO, Eric Brownson and his wife, Dorothy Colagiovanni of Golden, CO, and James Brownson of Boise, ID; her older brothers: Frank Cammack of Bend, OR, and Gordon Cammack of Chelan, WA; nephew, Gordon Charles Cammack; nieces: Heidi Cammack Schroeder, Karen Cammack and Kelly Cammack; and three grandchildren: Maia Brownson, Wyatt Brownson and Benjamin Brownson, all of whom she adored.
Carol will be remembered as a wonderful mother and wife, a dear friend to many, an exceptional cook and an amazing skier. She is loved and will be missed by all who were blessed to know her and especially those privileged enough to have tasted her homemade apple pie. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made to the Summit Foundation or the Old Aurora Colony Museum. The Summit Foundation:
Old Aurora Colony: https://www.auroracolony.org/