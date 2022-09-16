Carol Busch
Carol Marie Busch, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, music teacher and friend, passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022, in Wenatchee, WA. She was 79 years old.
Carol was born in Seattle, WA, to Nils and Myrtle Lind. After her graduation from Bothell High School, she attended Washington State University and graduated Phi Beta Kappa with a degree in music education. She was also an honor society member of Phi Kappa Phi. She pursued a master's degree at WSU, then studied at Central Washington University, earning her continuing education and principal's credentials. She also pursued her doctoral degree at University of Washington, and was an active member of Delta Kappa Gamma.
As a musician, she sang, played the piano, guitar, trumpet and French horn. Carol taught music to children of all ages, from kindergarten to 12th grade in Colton, WA, Pullman, WA, and Wenatchee. She also directed church choirs in Pullman and Wenatchee and gave voice, piano and guitar lessons.
Carol loved her family, friends, dark chocolate, and had a soft spot for dogs. She was determined, fiercely independent, kind and loved to laugh. For her family members, she enjoyed crocheting blankets and hosting Sunday dinners. Carol was passionate about her Catholic faith and a member of St. Joseph's Parish in Wenatchee. She was one-of-a-kind. Those that knew her were truly blessed.
Carol is survived by her children: Audrey Becker (Dean) of El Dorado Hills, CA, and Gavin Busch of Wenatchee, WA; four grandchildren: Alexa Buist, Damian Becker, Logan and Brielle Busch; and one great-grandchild, Charlie Buist.
Special thanks to the most amazing staff at Central Washington Hospital.
Please join us in Celebrating her Life at: St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 625 S. Elliott Ave., Wenatchee, WA, on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. You are invited to view Carol's online tribute at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com to share a memory or leave a condolence. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.
