Carol Cooper, 81, of Chelan, WA, passed away on November 12, 2022. Carol was born in Birmingham, England, on May 3, 1941. On July 21, 1962, she married the love of her life, Lester Cooper. They immigrated from England to Canada and then, to the United States to raise their children: Blair Cooper, Alison Cooper Longbottom, and Elaine Cooper Thompson.
Carol was a dedicated mother and treasured her children, instilling strong values that influenced them throughout their childhood and into adulthood. She especially loved her role as Nanna to her grandchildren Lauren Thompson, Zachariah Cooper, Madison Longbottom, Katelynn Thompson, Jacob Cooper, Jakob Longbottom, and Abigail Longbottom.
Carol enjoyed a full life and traveled to many different countries, embracing the people and cultures she encountered.
Carol gave herself selflessly through her volunteerism. She was a founding member of the Seattle Guardian Ad Litem program, as a court appointed representative for children in court cases. Carol supported and nurtured over 19 foster children, in addition to raising her own children.
Carol enjoyed being involved in civic organizations, including Vashon Island Drama Dock, Meals on Wheels, Issaquah Women's Club, Lake Chelan Community Hospital Guild, and Chelan Valley Hope.
A Celebration of Carol's Life will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., at the Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce, 216 E. Woodin Ave., Chelan, WA, 98816. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lake Chelan Rotary Community and International Fund (BFP) (www.lakechelanrotary.org), an organization dear to her heart.