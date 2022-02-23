Carol Dean Lee of Jacksonville, FL, passed away peacefully at home on February 4, 2022, after battling cancer. Carol was born on July 22, 1946, in St. Louis, MO, to Lawrence and Glenna Hulst. She was the proud mother of twin boys, James and Douglas.
In her early 20's, she completed her schooling and became a cosmetologist. She moved with her two boys to Jacksonville, FL, where she worked as a cosmetologist and bartender around the Jacksonville area. In early 1976, she met the love of her life, Terry Lee. They were married on April 7, 1977. Terry retired from the U.S. Navy in December of 1982, and they moved to Wenatchee WA, to begin a new life.
Carol continued to work as a cosmetologist at JC Penny and Great Clips before retiring in 2008. The family returned to Jacksonville in 2015, to spend more time with her family.
Carol is survived by her husband of 44 years, Terry; her boys, James and Douglas Mayer; numerous gandchildren; and great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all as she was the “Shining Light” of this family.
