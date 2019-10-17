Carol Leslie (Athawes) Nolph
Wenatchee Valley, WA
Carol Leslie (Athawes) Nolph, age 79, of Chelan County, WA, passed away on October 9, 2019, at the home she shared with her son, Shawn. Carol was born on June 25, 1940, in Geneva, NY, to William Leslie "Les" Athawes and Ray Eleanor (Henry) Athawes. She attended Syracuse University (BS in Geology) where she met and subsequently married C.A. "Bill" Nolph, Jr. (BA in Geology, Syracuse University) on June 2, 1962.
Carol lived an adventurous life with many years of teaching K-12 in various parts of Alaska, where boats and planes were the only way in or out, along with operating family owned commercial salmon trollers. After moving to Washington State, she continued to teach second and third grades. Upon retiring from Washington Elementary, Wenatchee, WA, she tried her hand at endurance racing with one of her beloved Arabian horses.
Carol was predeceased by her husband, Bill (1938-2007); her parents; and her brother, William "Bill" H. Athawes (1937-2019, New York). Carol is survived by her sons: Shawn M. Nolph of, Chelan County, WA, and Shannen K. Nolph of Florida; two Arabian horses, and five cats, who will join Shawn's herd.
Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory, Oroville, WA, is in care of arrangements.