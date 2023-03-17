Carol Marie Adams
September 8, 1947 – January 7, 2023
Carol Marie Adams
September 8, 1947 – January 7, 2023
Wenatchee, WA
Carol Marie Adams was born September 8, 1947, in Sarnia, Ontario, Canada, to Bob and Wadene Adams. She passed away of heart failure on January 7, 2023, after multiple attempts to revive her. Carol was a loving wife of 52 years, to Larry Henderson.
She is survived by her husband, Larry, and their three daughters: April, Mariann and Renée. She was grandmother to April's four children: Caitlyn, Ashlyn, Melanie and Alex; and Mariann's children: Mia and Lexi. She is also survived by two brothers: Jim of Searcy, AK, and Ron of Hutto, TX; and two sisters: Judy of Silver City, NM, and Kathy of Cross Plains, TX.
Shortly after starting at Harding University, she was motivated to become a U.S. citizen in order to go on a USO tour to Greenland, with the Belles and Beauxs musical group. She graduated from Harding University in 1971, with a bachelor's degree in Music Education with extensive training in voice and vocal performance. She sang in many operas during her college years. She later earned her master's degree in music education from Central Washington University. She was also a gifted artist. Carol was most known for being the elementary music teacher at Mission View Elementary between 1989 and 2003, in Wenatchee, WA. She also worked as a substitute all throughout the Wenatchee school district for some years after that. Among Carol's significant accomplishments were becoming an author and publishing a book, “Shomara Diaries”, the first out of a planned series. Her second book was nearly finished, but never published. She also performed lead roles in many musicals over the years such as: “Gift of the Magi”, “Brigadoon”, playing Mother Teresa in “The Sound of Music”, and many more.
Her other passions included: teaching both voice and piano, raising her daughters in the Lord, and of course, flowers and her kitties. Carol will always be remembered for her incredible singing voice and acting skills, her beautiful and loving smile and her love of Jesus. She was full of laughter and love, and embraced life to the fullest. She will be missed greatly by all that knew her, but we know she is singing her heart out in The Lord's heavenly choirs and we will see her again soon.
A Celebration of Life for Carol M. Henderson will be on March 25, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., at King's Orchard Church of Christ, 1610 Orchard Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801. This event will be open to all who would like to come. If you're able, please RSVP at https://subspla.sh/hx4c42p A catered reception will follow the memorial.
Arrangements assisted by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA. Please leave your thoughts and memories at jonesjonesbetts.com.
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
