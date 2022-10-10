Carol Marie Sutton George
June 5, 1938 – September 7, 2022
Wenatchee, WA
Carol Marie Sutton George, a most accomplished and beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many, completed her amazing journey here on earth on September 7, 2022, in Bucharest, Romania. Carol was born on June 5, 1938, at Deaconess Hospital in Wenatchee, WA, to Milton and Edith Sutton, and proudly lived nearly her entire life in Wenatchee, WA.
As a fourth generation “Wenatcheeite”, early years were filled spending time with her large extended family of grandparents, cousins, aunts, and uncles. In 1953, she was blessed to become the big sister to her only sibling, Jeff Sutton. All the while, she was making new friends at Columbia Elementary, HB Ellison Jr. High, and finally Wenatchee High School, where she graduated in 1956.
She met her most significant and important new friend in 1952, Garry George. Garry would become her future husband and lifelong love. A highlight of her high school experience, was being chosen Princess for the 1956 Apple Blossom Festival, an honor she valued her entire life. Carol loved the Apple Blossom Festival. She served as a member of the Festivals Board of Directors and was instrumental in raising the scholarships for the Royalty and Top Ten Candidates.
After high school, Carol attended the University of Washington, but quickly realized her life was with Garry, who was serving his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. They were married on February 20, 1957, in the Marine Memorial Chapel in Barstow, CA. The next eight years were busy raising three children, making a home, and helping Garry accomplish his goal of being the first in his family to graduate from college. In 1965, the family moved back to Wenatchee, eventually settling in Sunnyslope, WA, where she lived for 54 years.
Carol was an accomplished homemaker who loved gardening, cooking big meals on Sundays and holidays, and hosting family and friends. She truly made her house a home and took great pride to ensure everyone felt welcome. Additionally, she was a successful businesswoman, opening the Kitchen Witch in 1978, with her close cousin, Gail, and later, purchasing the Travel Tree Travel Agency in 1988, with Garry. Her true passion in life was travel, and Carol and Garry traveled the world many times. Her gift for adventure spilled over onto family and friends. Carol left a part of her spirit with everyone she met along her path. Garry and Carol began driving their motorhome into Mexico in the 80's, camping on the beaches of Baja and Puerto Penasco. Celebrating Thanksgiving on the beach with their many friends, was a highlight for Carol. She befriended many of the local Mexican families, who worked to sell their goods on the beach. Carol knew all their names, and the names of their children and grandchildren. Many of these families continue to ask about Carol.
Finally, Carol was an amazingly good person, always seeing the bright side of any situation. She was a beloved friend to so many and always strived to be the best mother and wife she could be. She had a unique ability to connect with people, maintaining old friendships, and making new ones her entire life.
Carol leaves behind her beloved husband, Garry; children: Mike George, Julie (Paul) Jessup, and Todd (Erin) George; nine grandchildren: Luke, Carley, Hilary, Kevin, Chris, Hailey, Michaela, Camille, and Daniel; and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother.
A Celebration of Life will be held on October 21, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., at the Cashmere Riverside Center, 201 Riverside Dr., Cashmere, WA. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Carol's name to the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Royalty Scholarship Program, 2 S. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801. Please leave thoughts and memories in the online guestbook at https://www.jonesjonesbetts.com/. Arrangements are in the care of Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.