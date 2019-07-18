Carol Peters
Manson, WA
Carol Peters went to her final home on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. She was born with an identical twin in December of 1927, in Ursa, IL to Truman and Lydia Waite. She accepted the Lord when she was 16. She loved her childhood. The girls enjoyed entertaining with their singing and accordian playing nationwide. They especially loved their horses! Business college at the end of WWII. No one had her sense of humor or her ability to cook or garden. She met Paul Peters and they married in 1946. They spent their next 57 years on the family apple orchard in Manson, WA. Trips to Blueberry Hills were a special joy.
Paul preceded her in death in 2003. She is survived by her three daughters: Linda (Roger) Sorensen of Manson, WA, Joan (Jack) Maloof of Phoenix, AZ, Donna (Chuck) Wills of Atlanta, GA; five grandchildren: Kim, Kari, Justin, Jessica, and Nicole; ten great-grandchildren: Larissa, Shaylyn, Anelise, Ashley, Joshua, Emily, Tyler, Mariah, Alia, and Jack David; and two great-great-grandsons: Jonathan and Brandon; brother, Daryl (Hope) Waite.
A Special thanks to Regency Harmony House for the excellent care.
A Service will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Barnes Chapel, 510 W. Indian Ave., Brewster, WA, at 10:30 a.m. Burial Services will be Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Evergreen Memorial Park, 1301 10th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, WA. Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, WA, has been entrusted with arrangements.