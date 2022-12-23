Carol Toevs
February 6, 1928 - November 8, 2022
Quincy, WA
Carol Toevs of Quincy, WA, passed peacefully on November 8, 2022, in Wenatchee, WA. Carol Irene Rounds was born on February 6, 1928, to Arvin Dale AD and Irene Rounds in Pocatello, ID, where she spent her early years.
In second grade, she met Richard Dick Toevs as the family briefly lived in Aberdeen, ID, when her father's career was to build highways in southeastern Idaho.
During WWII, her father re-enlisted and the family moved to Stockton, CA, then to Seattle, WA, where AD was involved with converting Smith Tower to a hospital. Carol graduated from West Seattle High School in 1946. She attended Idaho State University, then completed her last two years at the University of Idaho, where she graduated in 1950, with a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry (one of two women in the program). She was in the Alpha Chi Omega sorority, where she met and maintained lifelong friendships. She reunited with Dick at the U of I.
Carol worked for the Atomic Energy Commission in Richland, WA, (now Hanford) for a short time before Dick asked her to marry him. They were married in Pocatello in 1951, and resided near the family Toevs' farm in Aberdeen, where Barbara was born. Dick was called into service with the Air Force and they moved to Ephrata, WA, to be with his parents, John and Lois Toevs, where Ken was born in Soap Lake, WA. Carol and Dick moved to Dayton, OH, as Dick was stationed at Wright Patterson Air Force Base. He utilized the base shop, where he made much of the family furniture.
The family moved to L Street in Quincy, then to the farm on White Trail Road in 1956. Dick farmed and Carol was a homemaker and community volunteer. Countless hours and years were spent sewing with others to form the Pink Ladies and the Hospital Auxiliary to make homemade crafts to sell at the Christmas Bazaar to raise money for various hospital needs in the early days. She was a prolific seamstress from sewing clothes for her daughter and grandchildren, to making infamous kitchen towels and stuffed animals. Carol painted and taught art lessons. She was involved in many community groups including Iris Society, Eastern Star, P.E.O., dance club, bridge clubs, Rotary-Ann, the city beautification of planting flowers, the election board, the food bank and the Quincy Presbyterian Church, where she was a Sunday School teacher.
Carol continued her painting and made a little business of painting thimbles where she and Dick travelled, and she would consign her creations. She was a trove of creativity with fabric, oil, pastel, acrylic and water colors. She designed and created bags and purses made from jeans that sold at White Trail Produce, the family business her son and daughter-in-law managed. Ken grew gourds, Dick made her tools and she painted gourds extensively. She had over 150 paintbrushes. She was an avid stamp collector and family genealogy historian. Carol utilized her chemistry skills when Dick planted wine grapes and she made wine in the family's basement.
In her later years, she wrote western stories and she nearly mastered the computer. Tea time was Carol's favorite time with friends. Dick and Carol moved back to L Street, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary before eventually residing in Wenatchee during the summer months.
Carol and Dick travelled extensively in the U.S. to visit friends and family. They visited Europe, Mexico, South America, and China with friends, and various agricultural groups. Dick and Carol twice accepted assignments in Slovakia with Volunteers for Overseas Cooperative Assistance in 1993, to offer farmers agricultural assistance. In their travelling years, they took their RV around the states and mostly to Hemet, CA, for the winters, eventually settling into their winter home in Leisure World in Mesa, AZ.
Carol was predeceased by her parents; brother, Robert Rounds; and her husband, Dick (2012). She leaves her daughter, Barbara Berndt and grandchildren: Tyler (Christina), Erika, and Jay (Jaime); and son, Ken (Daina) with grandchildren: Jacob (Kai) Toevs and Katelin (Jose) Limon; great-grandchildren: Grace, Brady, Macy and Madelyn Berndt; Alex and Avery Berndt; Makenna Toevs and Jose and Chris Limon. Family includes brothers-in-law: Jack (Pam) Toevs of Quincy, WA, and Donald Toevs of Redmond,WA; and sister-in-law, Carol Rounds of Idaho.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please leave a memory for the family or sign the guestbook at www.scharbachs.com. Scharbach's Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, WA, assisted the family with arrangements.