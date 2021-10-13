Carol Valentine passed away peacefully on October 7, 2021, on a sunny, blue sky day. She was 86 years old, born in Leavenworth, WA, in 1935, a New Year’s Day baby. She grew up in Peshastin, WA, with her parents, Melvin and Gertrude Snyder, and brother, Dale, and sister, Kathy. Carol graduated from Peshastin High School, in 1953, and attended Wenatchee Valley College for one year, living in the Historic Wells House with a great group of young women.
Carol married Fred Valentine on May 6, 1955, and they spent 61 years together, before Fred’s passing, in 2016. Carol and Fred raised three daughters who could not have asked for a more stable, happy, and loving home. Carol loved nature, spending many years hiking the Squilchuck and Mission Ridge trails. But her greatest passion from an early age was reading books. Many children have been blessed to listen to her reading aloud and she could be found daily laying on the couch with her stack of books beside her, her toes wiggling against Fred. Carol and Fred were lucky enough to have travel opportunities to England, France, and Spain; her happiest memory was “We will always have Paris”, which is inscribed on their shared gravestone.
Carol loved to tell a good story and was not above a little embellishment, she wanted the stories passed down about the “outlaw in the family”, “ Fred growing up in Tennessee '' and her experiences in Seattle, WA, during WW II . She was a keeper of family history and memories.
Carol is survived by three daughters: Tammy Valentine Pitmon (Steve), Tracy Valentine (Stan), Amy Semmons (Mark); four grandchildren: Adron Pitmon ( Elodie), Elise Pitmon ( Eric), Alex Semmons (Raven), and Jay Semmons (Sharlene); extended Adams family: Ian, Kim, Cadigan and Cooper Adams, Erin, Mike and Hollie Adams, and Lamon; extended Wheeler family: Holly and Brian Wheeler, Megan, Joel, Hana, and Torren Schweiger, and Ian Wheeler.
Special Thanks to Dr. O’Sullivan of Confluence Health Palliative Care and Lorrie McGee (caregiver).
A Funeral Service will be held at Chapel of the Valley, 378 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, WA, on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. A gathering after the service will be hosted by Amy and Mark Semmons at their home. Memorial Gifts may be made to Peshastin Public Library, 8396 Main St, Peshastin, WA, 98847. Arrangements entrusted to Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
To send flowers to the family of Carol Valentine, please visit Tribute Store.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.