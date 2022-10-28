Carolyn “Alice” Fort Killian

Alice Killian passed away peacefully at the age of 89, of heart failure at home. She was born and raised in Manson, WA, graduated from Manson High School as Valedictorian in 1951, and attended Washington State College her freshman year. She married Paul Killian, with whom she had four children. She resumed her education at Eastern Washington College in 1966, earning an Education degree, with a Minor in Library Science. Her career was spent as a school librarian beginning in Ephrata, WA, and finishing back in Manson, where she was “Educator of the Year” in 1993.
Besides participation in numerous family activities, she was an avid reader, had a passion for travel, and loved baseball.
She will be remembered for her devotion to community service, including: AFS Exchange Student coordinator, Manson Methodist Church Board, Habitat for Humanity Homes and Yard Sales, Manson Apple Blossom Chair (Grand Marshal, 2002), Kiwanis (Citizen of the Year, 1995), Grange (Volunteer of the Year, 2009), Manson Library Board, General Federation of Women / Fortnightly Club, and “The Comforters” who made and donated thousands of comforters for local newborns and others in need.
Alice is survived by her children: Marilyn (Steve) Gilchrist, Donna Killian, and Hal Killian; grandchildren: Deana Gilchrist, Forrest Gilchrist, Erin Killian, and Ally Killian; great-grandchild, Cooper Killian-Thorsnes; daughter-in-law, Amy Killian; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by son, Steve Killian; parents, Harold and Opal Fort; sisters: Helen Louise England, Nila Koenig, Barbara Hisel, and Corinne Cockburn.
A Memorial Service will be held at Manson Methodist Church, 28 Boetzke Ave., Manson, WA, on November 12, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the Manson Public Library or the Manson Methodist Church.