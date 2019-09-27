Carolyn Elizabeth Davis
September 22, 1946 - September 19, 2019
Wenatchee, WA
Carolyn Elizabeth Davis, 72, of East Wenatchee, WA, formerly of Bellevue, WA, died on September 19, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born on September 22, 1946, to Oscar and Lois Anderson in Yakima, WA. On February 2, 1964, she married James Lee Davis. They had two children: Todd and Tim.
Carolyn owned A&E Systems and worked with her son, Todd, selling computer software to Architects and Engineers for over 25 years.
She enjoyed time with her family at their lake cabin in Northern Idaho. She also enjoyed the outdoors, taking long walks with Nina, and the puppies. Most recently, she had a passion for Pilates, which she attended a couple times a week.
Carolyn is survived by her sister-in-law, Nina Anderson; sister-in-law, Joan (Gary); son, Todd (Dian); son, Tim (Laura); two grandchildren: Gabrielle and Ethan; and two great-grandchildren: Emma and Jameson.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Highlander Golf Course, 2920 8th St. SE, East Wenatchee, WA, on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to palliative care or homehealth/hospice https://confluencehealthfoundation.org/support-us/donate-online/.