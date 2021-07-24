Carolyn Hamilton Davis
November 24, 1935 – July 16, 2021
East Wenatchee, WA
Carolyn M. “Carrie” Hamilton-Davis passed on Friday, July 16, 2021. She was 85 years old. She was born in Wenatchee, WA, on November 24, 1935, to Paul and Dorothy Ellis. She was an only child. She was the Valley’s Apple Blossom Queen in 1953 and graduated that same year from Wenatchee High School.
Her marriage to Larry Richardson, in 1953, brought two sons, Jeff and Bruce. Later, her marriage to local attorney, William Hamilton, brought two more children, Gavin and Heather.
Carrie’s grace and charm defined her life. She had a natural elegance and welcoming spirit and valued being with people. Her love for her children and other kin lit their worlds and made them feel supported and safe. She was a mother to an increasing orbit of her children’s friends and frequently opened her house to guests and others who needed a place to stay.
Surrounded all her life by the sunshine and fruit orchards of the valley, she nurtured and grew those around her showing them a special care and attention. Her family teased her that she “never met a stranger”, as she built a quick rapport with new acquaintances. She was a role model for many younger women who worked with her in Wenatchee businesses.
Although ever busy with her family’s needs, Carrie loved her pets, her artwork, and watching her boys play baseball. She took delight in her kids’ accomplishments and constantly encouraged them. Her unique cards and letters followed her children all over the world. She was fascinated by genealogy and could quickly recite how even distant family members were related to each other. She had an eye for antiques and kept them in her household, along with other home furnishings that caught her eye.
Carrie attended the Eastmont Baptist Church along with other family members. Near the end of her earthly life, it could be difficult to get to church, but she insisted and was taken to the services by her family.
In the last years of her life, Carrie reunited with high school sweetheart, Roger Davis. The two were married in 2015 and lived happily until Roger’s death in 2017.
Carrie is survived by her children: Jeff Hamilton (Jennifer), Bruce Hamilton, and Heather Breen (Tim); grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. Carrie was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Davis; two former spouses; parents, Paul and Dorothy Ellis; a son, Gavin Hamilton; and a grandchild; Mariah Hamilton.
The family will have a Memorial for Carrie on July 30, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at the Eastmont Baptist Church, 400 S. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee, WA, and hopes you'll join them in celebrating her life.