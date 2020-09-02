Carolyn J. Babcock
September 24, 1961 - August 24, 2020
East Wenatchee, WA
Carolyn greeted everyone with a big smile and a booming laugh. She had a generous soul and looked forward to family gatherings. She checked in often with family and friends by phone and on Facebook. Carolyn, 58, kept a special place in her heart for her nieces, nephew, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews and for bunnies and cockatiels. All of them helped her cope with increasing health problems.
In the early morning of August 24, 2020, at home in East Wenatchee, WA, Carolyn died peacefully in her sleep, leaving her family and friends with many happy memories to help ease the sorrow of her loss.
Carolyn Jean was the youngest of three children. She was born in Tacoma, WA, where her parents, Raymond Merle and Phyllis Rae (Brandt) Babcock, were teaching. She joined her older sister, Ruth, and brother, Steve.
The family moved to Wenatchee, WA, soon after, where she attended Lewis and Clark Elementary, Orchard Middle School, and Wenatchee High School, graduating in 1980. Over the years she worked as a housekeeper and at Goodwill.
Happy times included being with friends, shopping for the perfect holiday gifts, and decorating for holidays. Karaoke was another joy and she was good at it!
Her love for animals began with a childhood pet rabbit, Snowball, and a cockatiel, Pearl. Another cockatiel, Rocky, was with her until her death, along with a dearly loved collection of rabbit figurines.
Carolyn is survived by her father, Ray of Wenatchee, WA; sister, Ruth (Lori) of Tieton, WA; and brother, Steve of East Wenatchee, WA; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, a nephew, cousins, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews. Also, by her best friend, Val Walton, who always was there, and as Carolyn lost mobility, drove her to friends’ homes for visits, took her shopping, to medical appointments, and to the Tieton farm, where she loved to see the baby animals. She was preceded in death by her mother, Phyllis; and grandparents: Wes and Laura Babcock of Cashmere, WA, and Howard and Violet Brandt of Helena, MT.
Many thanks go to Val, and to the staff at ResCare HomeCare, who supported Carolyn’s daily needs the last several years, especially caregiver, Glory.
Carolyn supported several friends and family members who had breast cancer and was passionate about hopes for a cure. Donations in her memory may be made to Wellness Place, 609 Okanogan Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801 or https://donorbox.
org/wellnessplacedonation .
A small family gathering is planned at a future date. She will be laid to rest near her mother in the Wenatchee City Cemetery. Please share your memories of Carolyn with the family by emailing them to R.Ann.Babcock@gmail.com