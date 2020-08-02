Carolyn Louise Lang
Leavenworth, WA
Carolyn Louise Lang, age 73, passed away at home, surrounded by her family, on July 28, 2020, after a four year courageous battle with cancer. Carolyn was born March 1, 1947, in Seattle, WA, to Douglas and Alice Lodge.
She met her husband of 53 years, George, at the Evergreen State Fair in Monroe, WA, where she was working for her dad in his food stand. The family continues to run the longest running food stand on the Fairgrounds to this day. George and Carolyn were married on July 14, 1967, while George was on leave from serving in Vietnam with the U.S. Navy. Their daughter, Lori, was born in in 1973, son, Jason, in 1977, and son, Jeffery, in 1979. Early in their marriage, they lived in Long Beach, CA, where George was stationed for the Navy. They returned to Monroe, WA, and moved to Vancouver, WA, Cle Elum, WA, and eventually Leavenworth, WA, following George’s assignments with the State Patrol from town to town.
Carolyn was known for her beautiful garden, which she grew many cucumbers to can her “world famous” dill pickles! You could also find everyone gathered around the porch drinking her famous iced tea. She was an amazing seamstress and yard sale expert, always saving money wherever she could. She didn’t consider herself cheap, merely “thrifty”, as she would tell us. But, her biggest accomplishment was her family. She loved having her grandchildren running around, cherished having every Christmas and Thanksgiving at her house with 20 or more loved ones gathered around the table. We all looked forward to her Povitica for breakfast every Christmas morning, and the turkey dumpling soup the day after.
Carolyn was a faithful member of Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church in Leavenworth, and enjoyed her quilting group and counting money every Tuesday. She also loved playing in her ladies pinochle group.
Carolyn was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, and surrogate mom to so many. She leaves behind a legacy of love.
Carolyn is survived by her husband of 53 years, George; daughter, Lori Obergh of Greenacres, WA; son, Jason (Jillian) Lang of Pullman, WA; son, Jeffery (Morgan) Lang of Peshastin, WA; brother, Steven (Harriet) Lodge of Shoreline, WA; eight grandchildren: Brian, Katelyn, Peyton, Grace, Hunter, Olivia, Emilie, and Alice; great-granddaughter, Lillian; her faithful walking partner, Buster; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was also looking forward to meeting her granddaughter-to-be, due in October, as well as her second great-grandchild due in December.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the amazing medical staff for taking such great care of Carolyn; Dr. Jerome, Dr. Tucker and Dr. Jorgensen. Carolyn felt you were more than her doctors, you became family. We would also like to thank Central Washington Hospice for the great care and compassion shown to us all.
A socially distanced Viewing will take place at Heritage Memorial Chapel, 19 Rock Island Rd., East Wenatchee, WA, on Thursday, August 6, 2020, from 3:00-8:00 p.m. Masks and social distancing will be required.
A socially distanced Funeral will be held at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 145 Wheeler St., Leavenworth, WA, on Friday, August 7, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. This will be by reservation only, as it will be held outside in the Meadows, and people are to remain in their cars and space is limited. Please notify Lori by text at 509-991-3943 if you plan to attend. This will be followed by a procession to bring Carolyn to her final resting place in the Mountain View Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made in Carolyn’s name to St. Jude Hospital. Calls, cards and flowers are also appreciated.
Arrangements are in entrusted to Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere, WA.