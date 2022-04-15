Carolyn Sorensen Hand

Carolyn was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She passed away peacefully at the age of 88, on February 23, 2022, at her home in North Bend, WA, after a long illness. She was born on October 24, 1933 in Brewster, WA, to Ruth and Louis Sorensen. Carolyn attended Manson High School and, during her time there, she was involved in many activities, including being a majorette, a glee club member and on the yearbook committee. She was also selected to be a Manson Apple Blossom Princess and was valedictorian of her 1951 graduating class.
She married William “Fate” Hand in October of 1953. They relocated temporarily to El Paso, TX, during Fate's army service and then returned to Washington, settling in Quincy, WA, and then later, in North Bend. Together, they had four children: David (Karen) of Ephrata, WA, Donald and Douglas of North Bend, WA, and Lila (Leslie) of University Place, WA. Carolyn proudly earned her Nursing degree from Bellevue Community College in 1980, and became licensed as a Registered Nurse. Upon graduation, she worked at the North Bend Nursing Home until her retirement.
Carolyn is survived by her husband, Fate; three children; eight grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings: Sander and Doris; and son, Donald.
A Memorial Service will take place at the Entiat Grange Hall, 14108 Kinzel St.,, Entiat, WA, on April 23, 2022, at 11:00 a.m.
