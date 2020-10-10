Carolyn Sue Markel
East Wenatchee, WA
Carolyn Sue Markel, 81, of East Wenatchee, WA, met her Lord and Savior, on June 10, 2020. She was born in Dallas, TX, on September 26, 1938, to Madeline and Marlin Cagley. Shortly thereafter, her family moved to Seattle, WA, where she attended through grade school. The family then moved to Yakima, WA, where she graduated from St. Joseph Academy for Girls, in 1956. She worked for the Yakima Herald Newspaper, as a layout artist. She met Lester Markel, in a whirlwind romance, and they married July 13, 1957. They were married for 58 years. They soon moved to Wenatchee, WA, where they raised four children together. Her career began with being the playground supervisor at Cascade Elementary for five years. She then moved on to working with children with special needs, at the Cerebral Palsy Day Care Center. During this time, she achieved several College Certificates in Early Childhood Development, from Central Washington College. Later, she became a job developer working with adults with developmental disabilities.
Carolyn loved her family and friends, her beloved cats: Tucker and Louie, traveling in their motorhome, the ocean beaches, and gardening. She loved learning the history of Seattle ferries, geology, and our local Washington areas. Reading and sewing were two of her favorite pastimes, along with her favorite exercise, a “brisk sit” with a book. Mom truly loved joining dad in the fall, hunting in the Colockum and fishing in Pateros. She always looked forward to fall and the changing leaves, with her cup of tea in hand.
Carolyn is survived by daughter, Patti Olson of Longview, WA; son, Jon Markel of Wenatchee, WA; daughter, Lisa Johnson (Greg) of Wenatchee, WA; and son, Steve Markel (Sheena) of Sammamish, WA; grandchildren: Chris Sickles, Heather Inks (Rob), Shane Markel (Brittney), Cameron Markel (Jennifer), Brennan Johnson (Jamie), Shalee Johnson, and Jocelyn Mosher; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Due to COVID-19, Private Services will be held at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 1315 8th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA, and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Following the service, at 1:00 p.m., a Celebration of Life luncheon will be held at Lisa and Greg Johnson’s home, 411 Lombard Ln., Wenatchee, WA. All of Carolyn’s friends and family are welcome to attend. Donations can be made to the Wenatchee Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801.