Carolyne Jean Provo
July 5, 1943 – November 12, 2020
Wenatchee, WA
Carolyne Jean Provo, 77, a longtime resident of Wenatchee, WA, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020, peacefully surrounded by her family at home, following an extended illness from cancer. Carolyne Jean Provo was born July 5, 1943, in Weatherford, TS, to Bob and Martell Culp. When she was three, her family moved to Cashmere, WA, where she graduated high school.
Her first marriage was to Russ Goldie and they had three boys: Troy, Brian, and Tim Goldie.
Her second marriage was to Laverne "Bus" Provo. Although most of their time together was in Wenatchee, WA, she and Bus moved several places around Washington, running restaurants, resorts, and managing rental properties.
Carolyne enjoyed camping, fishing, quilting, family gatherings (Christmas Eve being one of her favorites), and she was a true Seahawks fan. She was a loving mother, sister, friend, and grandmother.
She is survived by her brothers: Gary (Susan) Culp and David (Ila Mae) Culp; sons: Troy (Gae) Goldie, Brian (Julie) Goldie, and Tim (Jeanette) Goldie; 11 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
