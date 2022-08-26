Carroll Partridge
September 11, 1940 – August 19, 2022
Carroll Partridge
September 11, 1940 – August 19, 2022
East Wenatchee, WA
Carroll Partridge, 81, of East Wenatchee, WA, passed away peacefully at her daughter's home on August 19, 2022. Known fondly by friends and family as “Nana”, “Mama”, and “Mrs. Cleaver”, she was born Arlene Carroll Tordoff in Kamloops, BC, on September 11, 1940. She was the daughter of Arnold and Mary Tordoff, and the sister of Keith and Gordon.
Carroll grew up and attended school in Kamloops, BC, and later, attended the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, where she studied early childhood education. She and her husband, Ronald Partridge, lived in Cherry Valley, CA, before relocating with their four children to Wenatchee, WA, in 1970.
After moving, Carroll began volunteering in the Eastmont School District classroom of her youngest daughter. Her love for working with students led to a fulfilling career with the school district that lasted until her retirement in 2006. During this time, Carroll also took business courses at Wenatchee Valley College, and co-owned and operated Apple Valley Computers, one of the first computer stores in the Wenatchee Valley, for over 20 years.
Carroll was an accomplished musician, who loved playing the piano. Her love for learning inspired an avid reading habit and led her to take up playing the hammered dulcimer later in life. She loved visiting the ocean, was the Seattle Mariners biggest fan, and was a passionate dog lover.
Carroll is survived by her four children: Bronwyn (Richard) Callahan of Gilbert, AZ, John Partridge of Wenatchee, WA, Michelle (Michael) McNiel of East Wenatchee, WA, and Barbara (David) Walters of Malaga, WA; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and best friend, Deanna. Carroll was predeceased by her parents; both brothers; and many beloved pets, including her Norwegian Elkhound, Heather.
Arrangements entrusted to Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA, www.chapelofthevalleyncw.com.
