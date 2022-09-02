Catherine Ann Stroup
February 3, 1949 - August 17, 2022
Leavenworth, WA
Cathy passed away unexpectedly on August 17. Cathy (lovingly, "Cats") grew up in Seattle and was one of seven children in the "Hoyer clan." She attended Bishop Blanchet High School and went on to the University of Washington where she received her Bachelor of Arts in elementary education with a minor in German. Following college, Cathy moved to Eastern Washington and swore she would only stay for two years to make some money before returning to the Seattle area. Little did she know, she would make lifelong friends teaching, fall in love with a man she initially had some choice words for, and call Leavenworth home for the remainder of her life.
Cathy married her husband, Bob, in 1978 in the church located at Sleeping Lady and spent her life with him just up the road. She loved the beauty and privacy of her home in Leavenworth—the river at her doorstep (sometimes, a little too close during flood season) and the mountains that surrounded them. Even though Cathy did not like how the house was constructed before she arrived, she loved the peace and quiet it provided for her to raise her boys—Nik and Rob from Bob's first marriage and Jeff and Scott from their marriage. Family meant everything to Cathy. She provided a strong foundation for her sons and would do anything for them.
Cathy's selflessness and compassion are some of the reasons she was such a great teacher, spending 33 years teaching first, second, and third grade at Osborn Elementary School. She always put in extra time to help students after school to ensure they excelled, then prepared for the next day so that, when she was home, she could spend time with family. Her intelligence, wit, and hard work ethic was something she shared with all those she knew and taught.
In her earlier years, Cathy spent months traveling Europe and completed a stint in the Peace Corps in Micronesia. Most of her world travels took place when she was young. While she and Bob went to Egypt and Scandinavia a few years back, she was just as content sitting at home reading books and having a glass of wine. Cathy always knew where Bob was, especially during the spring fishing season, and he knew she was in her favorite place in the living room reading the latest novel that had arrived from the library. It was paradise for her and her family.
Cathy was a deeply religious individual. A lifelong Catholic, she went to mass weekly throughout her life and turned to online services during the pandemic.
Everyone who met Cathy also knew that purple and gold ran through her veins. She continued to trek back and forth to Seattle for Husky football games, and the family has many great memories of the annual Apple Cup gatherings where she would relentlessly and unapologetically cheer for her Huskies.
Cathy's focus though was always on her family. She loved and was so proud of her sons who all graduated from college and found happiness in life. Her grandkids also brought her much joy. Ryan's (19) attendance at Washington State University gave her some Husky-Cougar fodder, and she loved the banter they had back and forth. She was excited for Ella (18) to start her next chapter in life as a Freshman at Chapman University studying education. And she loved watching Lila (14) grow up and use the basketball court at the house for hours on end when she visited. Then, nearly two years ago, the addition of her fourth grandchild, Elin, was the "frosting on the cake." Cathy was so eager to watch her grow up, and Elin shared a love of books with "Grandma."
To her husband Bob, Cathy was his world, best friend, and companion for life. They shared a special bond that no one else could completely understand. Words cannot express how much they loved each other. Bob always said that he was extremely lucky to have Cathy as his wife and live with his angel. Cathy's friends will also miss her for who she was and for always being herself.
Cathy is preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Cora Hoyer, and brothers Robert (Arlene) and James (Dorothy). She is survived by her husband, Bob, children Nik (Kristin), Rob, Jeff, and Scott (Kjersti), grandchildren, Ryan, Ella, Lila, and Elin, and siblings Bill (Linda), Marie (Don), Ed (Rosemary), and Betty (Grant).
To keep with Cathy's wishes, the family is holding a private service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Upper Valley MEND's Community Cupboard, 219 14th Street, Leavenworth, WA, 98826, or a charity of your choice.