Catherine E Kunzmann
April 9, 1948 - February 15, 202
East Wenatchee, WA
Catherine Elysa Kunzmann died February 15, 2021. Cathy was born on April 9, 1948, in Cle Elum, WA, to Matt and Florence Ozbolt. Cathy grew up in Cle Elum. Following her graduation from Western Washington University in 1970, she began her career in social services, working at the Washington State Employment Security Department in Bellingham, WA. There, she met and married her husband, Fred, a Bellingham firefighter. When their sons were born, she took a wonderful seven-year hiatus to be with them.
A counseling job for the Department of Vocational Rehab (and the promise of more sunny days) brought Cathy and Fred to Wenatchee in 1993. She earned her master's degree and continued her counseling work until her retirement. In her job and in her life, she always found great pride and great joy in helping others.
Cathy loved her family. Her sons are grateful for her always cheering them on and for her teaching them about life's beauty and its responsibilities. From camping and catching a fish, to picking mushrooms and nurturing flowers, to appreciating a symphony or an opera, she shared her passion for life with them.
One of her great pleasures was serving as president of the local Italian American Club and helping to select its annual scholarship winner. Cathy was a skilled gardener, an avid reader, and dedicated book club member. She enjoyed yoga classes and walks with friends to witness firsthand the beauty of nature. Together, she and Fred traveled around the Northwest -- camping, discovering, and exploring unique and off-the-beaten-path places, and invariably meeting interesting people along the way. And of course, there was never a Starbuck's Cathy didn't like.
She is survived by her husband, Fred F. Kunzmann; sons: Eli (Olivia) and Justin (Joya); grandchildren: Bella, Hailey, Whalen, and Willie; and her sister, Nadine Larson.
Her family wishes to thank her caregivers at Caring Cottage and the staff of Hospice. Their knowledge and compassion created a path for a peaceful passing.
No services are planned. To honor Cathy's memory, please, take a moment to help someone to help themselves. That would make her smile.