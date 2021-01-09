Catherine Opal Bowers
East Wenatchee, WA
Catherine Opal (Remsberg) Bowers passed away in her home, on December 16, 2020. Catherine was born on January 3, 1929, in La Harpe, KS, to Reuben and Paulyne Remsberg. The family moved to Carlton, WA, where more of her seven siblings were born, then finally settling in Winthrop, WA. She married the love of her life, Harold Bowers, on March 1, 1958. He welcomed Catherine’s two small children, Steve and Carol, and together, they had two daughters: Julie and Brenda.
Catherine loved to entertain. There were many potlucks, pinochle parties, and all around fun to be had with her around. She was a long time member of the American Legion Auxiliary and really enjoyed being part of a welcoming party to our town. She especially loved to fish and camp. We enjoyed many good years at a cabin we helped build in British Columbia, yum, smoked fish. She enjoyed snowmobiling too, even going out with a women only group. She was a great cook and loved to bake. After Julie and Brenda were in school, she took a job at the school as a cook, and really enjoyed serving all the kids. She was also a Girl Scout leader, she sewed and cooked for the smoke jumpers, made dog harnesses, and even sewed for JanSport on her industrial machine. After retirement, she and Harold enjoyed many years of fishing, hunting, and traveling with friends and family. They eventually moved to East Wenatchee, WA, and began wintering in Yuma, AZ. For nearly 20 years, they enjoyed winters there with good friends and family. Retirement gave her time to quilt and she made many beautiful creations. She enjoyed playing any kind of games and cards.
Catherine was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 62 years, Harold; brother, Lloyd; and sisters: Phyllis and Patsy. She is survived by children: Steve McKinney (Cher), Carol McKinney, Julie (Bob) Hatch, and Brenda (Darryl) Groenen; grandchildren: Katrina Gemmer, Breanne (Corey) Murphy, Brooke Hatch, Garrett Groenen, and Jared Groenen; and four great-grandchildren: Alexis, Paige, Kiera, and Brenden.
Special thanks to her daughter, and our sister, Brenda, who has been there in her declining years helping to care for them and their garden, which they so loved. Thank you so much for all the love and care you have given to them.
Memorial Services for both Catherine and Harold will be held in Winthrop, WA, in the spring. Arrangements assisted by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.