On the morning of March 1, 2022, Cathryn Ann Wundrow, age 70, passed away in her home, comforted by her husband, Larry Wundrow. Although she struggled with the side effects of treating leukemia and lung cancer, she maintained her sense of humor until the end. Cathryn was born on January 30, 1952, to George F. and Elizabeth J. Richardson in Spokane, WA. At the age of five, Cathryn moved with her family to Wenatchee, WA, where she attended Columbia Elementary School and graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1970.
Katy continued her education at Green River College, earning a degree in Occupational Therapy. This was a perfect career for Katy. As a loving and caring individual, she had a gift for helping special needs children reach their full potential. During her career, Katy worked at Skyline School in Tacoma, WA, Saint Patrick Hospital, and the Missoula Public School District.
In 1978, Katy"s best friend, Barb Wundrow, introduced Katy to Barb's brother, Larry, and an inseparable union began. They were married on August 9, 1980, in Marshfield, WI. Their union lasted 41 years, and they had one son, Brent Wundrow.
Survivors include her husband, Larry Wundrow; son, Brent Wundrow (Cassie); mother, Elizabeth Richardson; brothers: Mark (Kathy) Richardson and Steve Richardson; sisters: Julie (Rob) Luettgen and Margaret Harris.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Missoula, MT, this summer. A public announcement will be made prior to the celebration. A special thanks is extended to the caring staff at Partners in Home Care Hospice Team. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the guidance of Whitesitt Funeral Home, Stevensville, MT.
