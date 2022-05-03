Cathy Ann Andruss, 69, of Wenatchee, WA, died peacefully April 28, 2022, at her home after many years of battling cancer. She was born in Wenatchee on December 16, 1952, to Harry and Margaret Bowden. She grew up in Wenatchee and attended school there. Following high school, Cathy married Delbert Andruss on August 28, 1970, in Wenatchee, where they started their family. They later moved to Monitor, WA, where they raised their sons: Brian and Brad. Cathy worked at Elro's Pizza Parlor in Cashmere, WA, for many years and later became the owner. Years later, she became a caregiver at Cashmere Epledalen.
Cathy loved her family and always looked forward to family camping vacations with her children, their families and longtime family friends: Lloyd and Chris Sims, Bob and Lori Johanson, and Tim and Lori Peterson. She also loved her two daughters-in-law crazy boat shenanigans throughout the years. Not to mention, the rotating of houses and playing cards with the Johanson and Sims families every weekend. She also loved spending time at Mill Bay Casino with close friends and family, testing her luck.
She is survived by her mother, Margaret Mounts; two sons and daughters-in-law: Brian and Debby and Brad and Toni Andruss, all of Cashmere, WA. Four grandchildren: Jacob (Kylie) Andruss, Dalton Andruss, Mason Andruss and Samantha Andruss; two great-granddaughters: Charlee and Piper Andruss; two sisters: Patsy Meyer and Billy Jo Johnson; as well as numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held May 5, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at Evergreen Memorial Park, 1301 10th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, WA. Arrangements made by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA, and Cashmere, WA.
