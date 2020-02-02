Cathy Ann Wyrick Westerdahl
Brewster, WA
Cathy Ann Wyrick Westerdahl, 65, of Brewster, WA, passed away suddenly, on January 12, 2020. Cathy was born on September 20, 1954, to Clancey and Flossie Wyrick in Oakdale, CA. She attended school in California, before moving to Brewster, where she graduated high school. In July of 1973, she married Brian Westerdahl in Brewster. Shortly after, she had a son, Jason Westerdahl, in 1973, and a daughter, Amber Westerdahl, in 1977.
She worked at BHP, Harmony House, and the Apple Junction. She was part owner of Westerdahl Orchard Inc. and Green Thumb Nursery. She was involved with her children and their activities, like Cub Scouts, Little League and Campfire. She loved doing yard work and planting flowers. She would say spring was her favorite season. Not only did she love her children and grandchildren, but she loved her cats. "Cats" is her nickname.
Cathy is survived by her loving husband, Brian Westerdahl; daughter, Amber (Ed) Westerdahl-Newton; sisters: Ellen Bell of Georgia and Joannie Gaches of Oregon; grandson, Braiden Westerdahl; granddaughter, Eleni Westerdahl, and their mom, Linda Caswell. Cathy was preceded in death by her father, Clancey Wyrick; mother, Flossie Wyrick; and son, Jason Westerdahl.
A Celebration of Life will be held this coming spring. Please leave any thoughts and memories for the family at barneschapel.com. Services are entrusted to Barnes Chapel of Brewster, WA.