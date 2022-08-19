Cathy Louise Toftness- Mecham
Cathy Louise Toftness- Mecham
March 28, 1953 – August 14, 2022
Wenatchee, WA
Cathy Toftness-Mecham suddenly passed on Sunday August 14, 2022. Cathy was born on March 28, 1953, to Lynn and Dorothy Toftness in Wenatchee, WA. Cathy was a graduate of Eastmont High School in 1971.
Cathy went on to have three beautiful children that she loved raising. She enjoyed attending all their sporting events, and cheering them on over the years.
In 1992, Cathy met the love of her life, Mark, in Wenatchee, and they were married in Cle Elum, WA, in 2003. Throughout her life, she worked at Country Inn, then went on to own Spacone's and Lentinie's with her husband, Mark. Cathy had many friends and was well loved throughout the valley; she was most known for her infectious smile and always being there to lend an ear.
Cathy never missed an opportunity to speak from the heart, letting her family know how much she loved them. Sometimes weekly, sometimes daily with little “I love you” texts, she always made sure others knew how much she cared for them. She will be missed by many, especially her children, grandchildren, and great-grand-babies.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lynn and Dorothy Toftness; and brother, Danny Toftness. She is survived by her husband, Mark Mecham; brothers: Jack (June) Toftness, Mike Toftness; son, Bryan (Lorna) Worley; daughter, April (Jake) Tussey; son, Brad (Katy) Worley; grandchildren: Kayla (Trevor) Fales, McKenzie (Clayton) Holzerland, Morgan Tussey, Carter Tussey, Luke Worley, Kami Worley, Bethanie Worley Kilynn Worley; great-grandchildren: Easton and Ellie Fales. Along with numerous nieces; and nephews; and a large family she loved with all her heart.
Services will be held on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at the Wenatchee Cemetery and Mausoleum, 1804 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, WA. Reception to follow at Mark and Cathy's home. Arrangements in care of Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA. Please leave thoughts and memories in our online guestbook at https://www.jonesjonesbetts.com/.
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
