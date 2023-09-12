Cecelia Theresa Scellick
June 9, 1930 – September 7, 2023
Ephrata, WA
Cecelia Theresa Scellick, 93, passed away on September 7, 2023, in Ephrata, WA, at the Garden Oasis facility due to complications of Covid. Cecilia was born in Red Lake Falls, MN, to Albert and Clara Reopelle on June 9, 1930.
During the war years, the family moved to Moxee, WA, and then settled in Tacoma, WA. That is where she met Earl Scellick, whose sister, Maxine, worked in a small store with Cecelia. After a meeting with her father, Albert, Earl assured him that any children would be raised as Catholics, the date was then set for November 26, 1947. A marriage that lasted 73 years until Earl's death in March of 2021.
A few years after moving to Ephrata, WA, in 1948, Earl bought a Mobil service station, and later, a Texaco station. Cecelia kept books for the business. Later, she started a family taxi service, driving son, Steve, to music lessons, brother, Mike, to basketball practice, the sisters, Diana and Rene, to dance classes - and no one ever tipped her.
When the hands of the clock hit 9:00 a.m., she had rugs shook out, hardwood floors buffed, dishes done, and carpets vacuumed. She was immaculate in appearance, and so would her children as they headed to Sunday Mass at St. Rose of Lima, where she had been a member for 75 years.
For several years she was a member of a bowling league with area friends. Cecelia also worked at the JC Penny Company, and she enjoyed her time working at Bill's Pills and Mary's Gifts for Bill and Mary Wallace. When the children were grown, she worked picking apples during harvest for their friends, the Pheasants. After purchasing a fifth wheel, she and Earl would travel around the county with their friends, the Pheasants.
She was preceeded in death by her son, Patrick John and husband, Earl.
A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, September 15, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., with a Rosary on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. at St. Rose of Lima Church in Ephrata, WA.
Arrangements are under the care of Nicole's Funeral Home of Ephrata, WA. Please express your thoughts and memories for the family at www.nicolesfuneralhome.com
