Celia M. Garcia
Wenatchee, WA
Celia died on August 29, 2022, like so many people, from cancer. She was born to Boniface and Matilda Gutowski in Alameda, CA. Her father made a career of the Navy, which meant the family often relocated; a life that Celia never really enjoyed because of always changing schools and never being able to establish a good friendship with other schoolmates. Her father was transferred to New Jersey when Celia was a teen, and she was finally able to stay in one school, where she met many lifetime friends.
After high school, she worked for several years in a local bank as a bookkeeper. She developed a love of cars that spilled over into a hobby of going to stock car races, and she would even include her little brother, too.
Celia had an unsuccessful marriage and decided it was time for her to move elsewhere. She decided to go west, and settled in Phoenix, AZ. With her ability to learn new jobs quickly, she worked in the retail sector. Her final career change put her in a pharmacy for approximately the last ten of her working years. From apartment-life, she eventually bought a condo in her new life. She met her lifelong best friend, Althea Stinson. Soon after, she met her future husband, Ramiro Garcia, whom she married on October 27, 1985. Celia and Althea took many trips together, and also had another friend from England, Roz, join them on many trips; all the while, leaving her husband home to watch football, basketball, etc. But, she and her husband did travel to England and throughout the western United States, Mexico and Canada. It was also at this time that she got her first pet dog. For the rest of her life, she had dogs and cats that were mutually devoted to her.
After spending over 30 years in Phoenix, Celia got tired of the heat, the crime, traffic and pollution. The final move, in this instance, was for retirement. “Let's go to the Great Northwest!” she TOLD her husband. They found the perfect place, Wenatchee, WA. Here, again she found new friends and had a wonderful home in a great little part of the city. Still having the urge to travel, Celia and Ram explored the Northwest in a camper trailer. The past four years were not easy. Ram was very devoted and was Celia's constant “Patient Advocate”, constantly making sure she received the best possible cancer treatment up to her final day.
Celia's brother's added thoughts: I remember my sister always kept her house and car very neat. She became a good cook, too. When we lived nearby in Phoenix, we spent many evenings playing cards with a glass or two of wine. Always quick to laugh, the wine made it even more so. She was very competitive in card playing, and won her share of games. Never having much interest in sports, she surprised me when she developed a keen and raucous interest in professional hockey, that she carried from Arizona to Wenatchee. In Phoenix, she enjoyed hiking in the area with friends and family. We hiked to the bottom of the Grand Canyon, which I think was regarded as quite an accomplishment by her. We both had “Wander-lust” that must have come from our father's travels in the Navy. I miss those happy years in Phoenix.
Celia is survived by her husband of 37 years, Ramiro “Ram” Garcia; brother, Martin (Linda) Gutowski; two nephews: Gregory and Erik Gutowski.