Chad Byron Cummings
January 6, 1987 – August 31, 2022
East Wenatchee, WA
Chad Byron Cummings, at age 35, passed away at Central Washington Hospital on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. He fought a long hard battle with Metastatic Testicular Cancer before passing away, surrounded by his wife, mother, sister, and best friend.
He was born January 6, 1987, in Jackson Hole, WY, to Lori Lewis and Ben Cummings. Shortly after, the family moved back to the Wenatchee Valley area, where he grew up and graduated from Eastmont High School in 2006.
Chad worked as a wood finisher, primarily in cabinetry and doors. His job was a messy one, so most often you would find him in work clothes covered in various stains and paints. Not only did he work hard, he played hard, too. He loved the outdoors, fishing, riding dirt bikes, or doing back flips off rocks or bridges into the water. But one of Chad's greatest passions was computer gaming with many friends from all over.
If Chad wasn't adventuring, he was spending time with Colleen Felts, his now wife. They married July 27, 2019. He was a hard nut to crack, but when you did, you'd see he was a very loving, giving man who wanted nothing more than to make sure his family was well taken care of and had everything they needed. Chad was a one of a kind person who will be dearly missed by all.
Chad is survived by his wife, Colleen Cummings; and his children: Seth and Harper; his parents, Lori Lewis, Mary Moro, and Ben Cummings; his sister, Nicole Cummings; and two nephews: Brock and Urijah; his grandparents, Tom and Virginia Lewis; and several aunts; uncles; and cousins. Chad was preceded in death by his grandmother, Dorothy Floyd; grandfather, K.C. Cummings; aunt, Kim; aunt, Sandy; uncle, Curt; and uncle, Tom Cummings.
The family would like to thank the many doctors and staff that helped during treatments.
A heartfelt thank you to Colleen, his devoted wife, who took such good care of Chad.
A Celebration of Life will be held on September 24, 2022, at Rocky Reach Dam, 6151 US-97 ALT, Wenatchee, WA, in the upper level Steelhead shelter at 5:00 p.m. We invite all family and friends to gather, share stories, and just celebrate the life he lived and the people he held dearest. You are invited to view Chad's Online Tribute at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com, where you can share a photo or memory. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Oregon Health Science University Foundation. Arrangements assisted by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.